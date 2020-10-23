During the Christmas season, naturally I think about Christ, even though I’m a Baha’i- after all, Baha’is love and revere Jesus Christ:
Through the Love of God, Christ was sent into the world with His inspiring example of a perfect life of self-sacrifice and devotion, bringing to men the message of Eternal Life. – Abdu’l-Baha, Paris Talks, p. 83.
A few days ago, I met three members of the Church of Christ at a local Starbucks. Since two of these folks were African Americans, I asked: “Do you mean the Church of God in Christ?” – a historically black church. “No!” they replied, “ours is a mixed church,” meaning a racially integrated one. So I then asked, “Who was your founder?” Their answer: Alexander Campbell (1788–1866).
They wondered what I believed, and I told them about the prophet and founder of the Baha’i Faith, HYPERLINK “http://bahaiteachings.org/bahaullah” Baha’u’llah. As expected, they asked several questions as to what Baha’is believe about Christ: “Do Baha’is also believe that Christ died for our sins?” This led to a brief discussion of the atonement. They were very interested when I told them about the multiple competing theories of the atonement in Christianity, past and present.
For lots of Christians, atonement makes individual spiritual transformation and reconciliation with God possible. Many Christians view Christ’s profound suffering on the cross as a cosmic and climactic event, whereby Christ’s death and resurrection brought about redemption and salvation from sin.
The noted Christian theologian Robert J. Daly, S.J., Emeritus Professor of Theology at Boston College, frames the problems posed by traditional Christian doctrines of Christ’s atonement by stating his “awareness that much of what Christians have traditionally thought of as Christian sacrifice or as atonement theology is, in fact, inauthentically Christian.” He wrote that “many Christians do indeed need to be ’saved from sacrifice’,” and, indeed, ’Saved from Atonement’.” – Images of God and the Imitation of God: Problems with Atonement,” Theological Studies, Vol. 68, No. 1, p. 38.
While offering some key insights, Professor Daly does not offer complete solutions – but his notion of being “saved from atonement” intrigued me.
“http://bahaiteachings.org/bahaullah” Baha’u’llah, in the following passage, not only glorifies Christ, but offers a new vision of Christ’s atonement that solves the traditional problems with the Christian doctrine:
