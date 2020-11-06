Most people conform to what others expect of them, and at the same time try to control others to conform to their expectations.
A bride served baked ham, and her husband asked why she had cut the ends off. “Well, that’s the way Mother always did it,” she replied. The next time his mother-in-law stopped by, he asked her why she always cut the ends off the ham. “That’s the way my mother did it,” she replied. And when Grandma visited, she too was asked why she sliced the ends off. She said, “That’s the only way I could get it into the pan.”
Psychologists believe that most people live and conform as the bride did; they do not take time to measure the pan. Over 90% of people conform to the customs, traditions, attitudes, beliefs and ideologies of their ancestors. They get used to what they find around them, just as a fish born in a little bowl.
Each fish lives and bathes in the water, drinks it, tastes it and adds its own little odor to it. The process of change is so gradual, and the fish are so busy swimming and hitting their heads against the bowl they hardly know what’s going on.
Some sensitive fish complain of the bitter taste of the water. They know something is wrong and they cry out: “We deserve better treatment — we are out of breath, under stress and surrounded by parasites and vicious worms. Can anyone save us? Can someone filter the water?”
Sometimes, in desperation, some fish swallow a few worms, but to no avail. The worms keep multiplying in ever-increasing numbers. Other fish say: “We agree, something must be done, but the pollution is beyond restoration. The worms beyond control. All the filters in the world could not cleanse the water.”
The real solution is to start with a fresh bowl of water from the heart of heavens. Most people believe or disbelieve in God, and follow a specific religion or denomination, not for rational reasons, but for other reasons, such as:
• What their parents taught them and how — through love and respect or through fear and pressure.
• What unique experiences they had.
• What is the prevailing belief system in their culture.
Surprisingly, both believers and non-believers have a great deal in common. They both fail to investigate the truth for themselves. Seldom if ever do they take the time to verify the reasons for their beliefs or disbeliefs.
The dramatic stories of two ministers I have known demonstrate the power of personal experience in shaping one’s beliefs. They were attending a seminary school to prepare for a ministerial position in their church. However, they both suddenly changed course. One of them “lost” his faith — turning agnostic — because his doctoral dissertation was rejected! The other also “lost” his faith — turning atheist — because of persistent racial prejudice in his church!
Believers and disbelievers share other characteristics and tendencies:
• They both believe that it is not possible to prove the existence of God and the afterlife through scientific and rational evidence.
• They both feel that they have no need to verify their beliefs.
• They are both sure of their beliefs.
• And finally, they both look down on each other!
Believers consider the atheists and agnostics lost souls. Non-believers consider the believers dogmatic.
Most people — perhaps as many as 99% — make up their mind about perhaps the most important question in human life — the existence of God and the afterlife — without any investigation!
For more information about the Bahá’í faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 1-800-22-Unite, or for books regarding Baha’i faith stop by the Show Low library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.