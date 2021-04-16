One day this past winter, I was checking in on one of our dear church members. It was during one of our snowstorms and I knew she was making a scrumptious pot of bean soup. It was a recipe from her son, and I had to know how it turned out. She said it turned out fabulously. Then I talked about the vegan chili I’d made for my daughter. I told her about a flaw I’d made. I forgot that things pretty much stop cooking the minute you introduce tomatoes into the mix. I’d added sweet potatoes into the vegan chili without parboiling them. They took forever to cook in the tomato mixture and in the end, I still wouldn’t call them fully cooked. I was encouraged by something prophetic my sympathetic friend said. She said, “If you are anything like me, mistakes often lead to great cooks”. Can mistakes really lead to greatness? Revolutionary! If we all lived by this optimistic outlook on mistakes, what would our world look like? Don’t you think it would be a better place?
And yet even Paul beat himself up for his perceived weaknesses as we see in 2 Corinthians 12:8-10. “ “Three times I appealed to the Lord about this (my weakness), that it would leave me, but He (God) said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” So, I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me. Therefore, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities for the sake of Christ; for whenever I am weak, then I am strong.” I’m sure there were many times of doubt and wrestling, but eventually Paul was able to voice that his weaknesses were exactly what God needed to show God’s strength.
When we think of the benefits of mistakes, nothing rings clearer to me than the mistake that brought us a fan favorite. It was the first recipe I ever made on my own. Chocolate chip cookies! As the story goes over 80 years ago Ruth Wakefield of the Toll House restaurant in Massachusetts thought she’d landed on a way to turn their famous butter cookie into a chocolate one. She thought that by adding bits of chocolate into the dough, the chocolate would melt and mix with the cookie dough and the result would be a chocolate butter cookie. Of course, the chocolate did not melt, but the resulting cookie was delicious. Can you imagine a world without chocolate chip cookies? Now whether this was truly a mistake or the one of many attempts, the result is the same. History was made because of mistake, when chocolate chip cookies were introduced into the world.
Like Paul, we are all flawed. We all have weaknesses. We wish we didn’t have weaknesses. But what if we could see those weaknesses as ways in which God can be strong? By letting God handle our weaknesses, might we then be able to focus more on our strengths. How radical would that be? When Paul let go of his focus on his weaknesses, he was able to let Christ be his strength. How can you let Christ be your strength in your weaknesses?
Pastor Amy Kalm| pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org|520-305-0221.
