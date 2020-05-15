In Proverbs 3:5-8 New King James Version (NKJV), we read,
“5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart,
And lean not on your own understanding;
6 In all your ways acknowledge Him,
And He shall direct your paths.
7 Do not be wise in your own eyes;
Fear the Lord and depart from evil.
8 It will be health to your flesh,
And strength to your bones!”
And also, in Jeremiah 17:7 (AMPC), it reads,
“[Most] blessed is the man who believes in, trusts in, and relies on the Lord, and whose hope and confidence the Lord is.”
In these difficult times we live in, who, or whom, or “what” can we trust in?
Yes, we have our government “officials”, going out on national TV, day after day, giving us the latest developments on the “comings and goings” of the virus “pandemic”.
And, we have our medical professionals going out, day after day (mostly on cable TV — 24/7!) giving their ‘prognosis’ of the future ‘ebbs and flows’ of this virus.
And then we have our state governors, at times, basically interpreting the federal guidelines, at their “picking and choosing” and ‘infringing’ on our constitutional rights! (At least, according to the people picketing in front of those state “houses!”).
And, China (the country of origin) still is not allowing our scientists, at the very least, to go into that geographic area to work “side-by-side” with their scientists, to find out what went horribly WRONG, or just what really happened?
We do not even know who “patient zero” is! (Or, the first human infected in an virus “outbreak”).
But, back to my beginning question, who can we “trust” in uncertain times like these?
Let’s take the ‘subject of “trust” back to a very personal level, on how it affects everyone’s daily lives!
Do we, as individuals, trust in our own “wits”, our skills, our ‘cunning’ (to not put it too lightly!) or just our plain ‘ol’ portfolio, i.e, money, resources, finances, to see us through this “life” of ours?
Of course, the Bible says another thing about that...
In Matthew 6:19-21 (NKJV), it reads, 19 “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
In the original Greek, “trust” means “to trust, rely on, depend on,” with the sense of being completely confident and feeling utterly safe or, simply meaning “safety (or) security”. Trusting God is one of the fundamental lifestyle characteristics of the people of God.
But, should we, and can we, rely and trust on some “things” of this world? The obvious answer to that, of course, is, “Yes”!
We relied on our parents, (when or “if” they were ‘present’) or, possibly another caregiver, to nurture, protect and and, most importantly, provide for our needs when we were growing up.
And, we relied on our own hard work and know-how to get, and hang onto, a good job, so we can provide for ourselves and our own families when we eventually grew up!
And, we rely on, pretty much on a daily basis, for a “support system”, from our spouses and various family members to close friends and associates, etc, to share with us the “peaks and valleys” of this earthly life we all live through.
So what is the writer of Proverbs trying to say when he writes to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding.”?
Well, there are just some things “in this world” that we will never fully understand and comprehend — like this worldwide “pandemic”. But, I assure you, OUR LORD DOES UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING THAT IS HAPPENING, or has ‘happened’ in THE WORLD, not just TODAY, but PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!
Maybe He is sending this “plague” upon the world to remind us that life is really short and ‘fleeting’ and all of our material goods and wits and humanly knowledge and wisdom will eventually “pass away”, as the Bible (The Word of God!) says, your life is but “... a mist that appears for only a short while before it vanishes.” James 4:14 Common English Bible (CEB).
So, in closing, I will leave you all with a verse from, Joshua 1:9 New Living Translation (NLT), “This is my command — be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
May God bless and keep you all of you with His divine favor and protection!
