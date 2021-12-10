Yes, my friends, the calendar does not lie. We are looking at December!
So much still ahead of us as we close out 2021.
We all know that the star of the show for this month is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
But I am reminded of the cartoon Dennis the Menace from way too many years ago.
It’s Christmas morning. We see Dennis the Menace sitting in the middle of his living room.
His Christmas tree is empty. He is surrounded by all kinds of toys.
There is an airplane, a sailboat, all kinds of sporting equipment and a pedal car. That was like getting a PlayStation back in 1958.
Everything a kid could possibly want.
Yet in the picture we see the forlorn look of Dennis’ parents as he shouts, “Is this all?”
How many times have you gotten through Christmas only to hear someone like Dennis the Menace shouting “Is that all?”
Maybe that person was you. We like to think we truly know the reason for the season, myself included.
But I’m as guilty as anyone of getting into the frenzy of buying gifts, planning parties, attending parties, decorating and more.
Let me look at my gift list once more.
Is it enough? Is it true when they say, “it’s the thought that counts?”
Are my decorations at least equal to if not better than that of my neighbors and friends?
What if we took a step back for a moment?
Look under that empty tree one last time, OK?
Do you see it? There’s one more gift. Go ahead and look at it.
Hey it has your name on it? See? But wait, your name. It’s on the from line. From: You. Well, if that gift is from you, then who is this gift for?
And just what are you giving?
Well, it is the gift of yourself. It is the gift you are giving to God.
Think about the possibilities when we give ourselves wholeheartedly to God.
What happens when we allow God to shape our lives in the way God intends?
Think about the characters of the Christmas story.
Look at what they gave up and look at how that allowed God to work the way God intended.
Joseph gave up fear and conflicting emotions.
Mary gave up her whole self.
The shepherds offered rejoicing.
The Magi offered finest gifts and risked their lives to avoid returning to Herod.
God gives up his only son.
And Jesus would give the greatest gift of all.
He would give his life for our salvation.
Over and over, in the Christmas story we see God’s great lengths to draw near to us.
But do we see the obedience we are called to return?
In the hustle and bustle of this month, let us remember this one thing.
It’s not about the gifts we give.
It’s not about the gifts we receive.
No, Christmas is so much more than that.
Christmas is a time for us to remember that we are called to be a gift to God and to others.
So, I will take liberties with what Dennis the Menace said.
We shouldn’t stop at “Is that All?” Instead, can we say, “Is that all … I have to give God?”
I wish you all a wonderful, love filled Christmas and a hopeful new year.
Pastor Amy Kalm can be reached at pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org
