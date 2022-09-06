Jesus says in Matthew 13, “The kingdom of heaven is like a grain of mustard seed, that a man took and sowed in his field. It is the smallest of all seeds, but when it has grown it is larger than the garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches.”
As Jesus begins teaching in parables, it is the midpoint of His ministry. It is a good time for Jesus to take His disciples aside and give them reasons to hope. The drama of redemption has unfolded in unexpected ways. Jesus called twelve disciples. He has taught them and made them His witnesses as He cured the sick, taught the crowds, and forgave sinners. They also witnessed as Jesus suffered curses and plots against His life. The disciples need an explanation. Why does Jesus’ work elicit such shameful words? Why do some witness Jesus’ love and hate Him for it? Is there hope?
From Matthew 13 to 17, Jesus often answers such questions as He tells the Twelve where His ministry is going in the near future and what the final result of their mission will be. In Matthew 13 Jesus tells a series of parables on these topics. The first describes a farmer who planted the same seed in four different kinds of soil (13.1-23). It depicts the common sorts of result when Jesus presents God’s truth. Some people hardly hear the Word at all; their hearts are hard as a road. Others take superficial interest in the Word. There is joy, but it fades fast. In other cases, wealth and success demand more interest than the Word does, leading to a stunted response. But some truly listen. They understand, believe, change, and bear fruit.
The parable both answers our questions and asks us questions. It coaxes us to evaluate ourselves. If we are deaf, would we like to hear? If we are superficial, would we like to gain stability and endurance? If distracted, do we want to break free from burdens that keep our eyes down and our minds numb?
The parable of the sower also offers hope. It says the kingdom of God will advance even though hearts are hard, even though the cares of this world overwhelm many, so that they drop their search for the truth. Even if the sons and daughters of God grow only by fits and starts, God’s work advances. The parable is realistic, yet full of hope.
The next parable, describing a second sower, returns to the problem of evil (13.24-30, 36-43). It adds an ominous explanation for the troubles of this life: God has an enemy who is our enemy as well. When God’s work does advance, despite all the indifference and all the obstacles, Satan (the name simply means “the adversary”) tries to ruin the work. Wherever God plants good seed, Satan plants weeds. Wherever God creates, the evil one perverts.
For example, if God ordains government, sin entices rulers to seize power and become tyrants. If God ordains sex, sin offers lust. If God creates wealth, evil promotes greed. If God ordains marriage for emotional safety and sexual intimacy, evil offers instant sexual gratification. In His plan, we give our heart and minds first, seal our love by marital vows which are acts of the will, and then confirm that with physical intimacy. Sin replies, “Why wait?” God ordains friendship, we settle for acquaintance. God ordains real relationship, but we settle for bumping into people at grocery stores, coffee shops, and athletic fields.
Whenever God makes something good, evil would pervert it. The parable of the wheat and the weeds assumes there are sin and folly within us; it adds that we have an enemy. Therefore, wherever Jesus plants good seed, our enemy plants weeds. He intends to spoil God’s work, if he can. The citizens of God’s kingdom live side by side with the heirs of this age, many of whom are hostile to us. These are sobering thoughts. But now, in a span of a few verses, Jesus presents four short parables that restore hope. The work of God will not be thwarted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.