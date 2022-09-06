Jesus says in Matthew 13, “The kingdom of heaven is like a grain of mustard seed, that a man took and sowed in his field. It is the smallest of all seeds, but when it has grown it is larger than the garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches.”

As Jesus begins teaching in parables, it is the midpoint of His ministry. It is a good time for Jesus to take His disciples aside and give them reasons to hope. The drama of redemption has unfolded in unexpected ways. Jesus called twelve disciples. He has taught them and made them His witnesses as He cured the sick, taught the crowds, and forgave sinners. They also witnessed as Jesus suffered curses and plots against His life. The disciples need an explanation. Why does Jesus’ work elicit such shameful words? Why do some witness Jesus’ love and hate Him for it? Is there hope?

