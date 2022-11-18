“And she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Lk.2.7)

Is there some room for Christ in what is called modern society? Were there not in Bethlehem some people that were very respectable, who kept themselves aloof from the common multitude, people of reputation and standing — could they not find room for Christ?

