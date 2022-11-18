“And she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Lk.2.7)
Is there some room for Christ in what is called modern society? Were there not in Bethlehem some people that were very respectable, who kept themselves aloof from the common multitude, people of reputation and standing — could they not find room for Christ?
Dear friends, there is no room for Him in what is called modern society. There is room for all the silly little forms by which men choose to restrict themselves; room for the vain niceties of etiquette; room for frivolous conversation; room for the adoration of the body, room for sports, room for recreation, room for entertainment, there’s room for the setting up of this and that as the idol of the hour. But there is too little room for Christ, and it is far from fashionable to follow the Lord fully.
Should you begin to talk about the things of Christ in many circles you would be tabooed at once. “I will never invite that man to my house again,” so and so would say, “if he must bring his religion with him.” Folly and finery, rank and honor, jewels and glitter, frivolity and fashion, all report that there is no room for Jesus in their abodes. There is a public opinion upon every subject; and you know there is tolerance in this country to everything but Christ.
The most accursed enemies of true religion have been the men who pretended to be its advocates. The false hirelings are not Christ’s shepherds and do not love His sheep. They have ever been the most ferocious enemies of our God and of His Christ. There is no room for Him where His name is sung as if He were our lover, and His greatest desire was to meet our every narcissistic, selfish desire. Go anywhere, and there is no place for the Prince of Peace other than with the humble and contrite spirits which by grace He prepares to give Him shelter. And where shepherds and angels came and worshipped the King.
We have much to be thankful for in spite of challenges and difficulties. May we be as confident for the future as we are sure of the past – and to give thanks for the gift of a Savior that is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.
