The Bible contains abundant warnings to those who would follow false teaching. All of the warnings are sober, and all reveal the awful consequences for those who fail to test man's word by comparing it with the inerrant words of God. One such warning appears in 2 Timothy:
“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts they shall heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned into fables.”
Unfortunately, many professing Christians have a weakness for the world and a desire for its pleasures, including even a longing for “intellectual respectability” and the praises of men. The words of scripture about “dying to self” are clear enough, but too unpleasant. Their ears “itch” to hear a different message, a message that promotes their own peace, prosperity, and praise — a message (like the one that beguiled Eve) that would make them like God, determining for them what God's words really mean.
More unfortunately, there are false teachers more than willing to scratch that itch, would-be teachers with itching ears, themselves itching to hear what the people want and anxious to give it to them, even if it means justifying sinful cravings.
Although momentarily soothed by false doctrines, the itch returns, demanding more false doctrine, which is eagerly supplied — a self-feeding spiral suffocating scripture and sucking adherents into the cesspool of Satan’s lies and Satan’s fate.
Those with itching ears are “corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ” (II Corinthians 11:3). The only salve that cures the itch forever is the sincere milk of the word (I Peter 2:2).
Jesus said, “Fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear Him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell (Matthew 10:28).
