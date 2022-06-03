Today I want to talk about Jesus’ second sign, recorded in the Gospel of John. This is the story of the healing of the official’s son. It is an astounding story for several reasons. The first reason is the recipient of this healing. Now John never actually calls this official a centurion. We need to look at Matthew and Luke’s account to get that. This official is a Roman soldier. This official is a Gentile. If the Jews thought so little about the Samaritans, they thought even less of the Gentiles. In fact, they called them dogs. Gentile dogs. Dogs in this time were not the pets we know and love today. They were a lot like rats. To call a Gentile a dog was essentially a racial slur. This sentiment among the Jewish people was not unfounded. It was based on their years of exile in Babylon. And yet, with this story, John once again shows us that Jesus came to this earth to be a barrier breaker.
The next astounding thing about this sign is the way it happened. Jesus never physically went to the child. Jesus never physically touched this child. As John Shelby Spong points out in his book, “The Fourth Gospel: Tales of a Jewish Mystic,” Jesus makes something very clear with this sign. “The presence of God could not be bound to a particular time or space.” Jesus simply tells the official, “Go, your son lives.” The official returns home to find that his son does indeed live. And guess when the son started to get better? You guessed it, the exact time that Jesus spoke those words. John is specific on the time. One o’clock, the seventh hour. Once again, we’re confronted with that number of perfection.
The final thing to note about this sign is the absolute faith that the official had in the words of Jesus. There were no questions. The official didn’t ask Jesus about his doctrine. Jesus didn’t have to recite a creed for his words to be considered valid. Once Jesus said, “Go, your son lives,” as far as the official was concerned it was done. Isn’t that mostly what faith is all about? Walking into the unknown, knowing that our loving God will give us the strength to bear whatever lies ahead? As Corrie Ten Boom said, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
Jesus is our barrier breaking, unbound savior. Isn’t that good news? I pray for faith like the official to take each step knowing that God has a place for my foot to fall.
