And now the fourth guide with which to separate the symbolic from the literal: the sacred Words can best be interpreted and understood in the light of the full spectrum of divine purpose and divine teachings. No verse should ever be viewed independently, by itself, without complete consideration given to the whole Scriptures. If this one guide alone were heeded, many of the misconceptions and misjudgments prevalent in the past or present would never have arisen.
Let us consider an example. We are taught, on the one hand, that the expected Redeemer shall come quietly as a thief (II Peter 3:10; Rev. 16:15), and on the other, that He shall come “on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory” (Matt. 24:30), viewed by every eye (Rev. 1:7). We are further told that the Redeemer shall again face rejection even “as it was in the days of Noah” (Luke 17:2526), that the people will remain negligent to the very end, until disaster has struck (Matt. 24:37-41), that the world cannot receive the promised Savior, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him (John 14:17).
How is it possible, we might ask, for the Redeemer to come quietly as a thief in the night and at the same time ride through heavenly spheres with great glory and majesty, observed by every eye? If this great Personage appeared with such dazzling splendor, would He not so dumbfound the whole of humankind as to leave no chance of denial for any one? Then how could He be rejected? A literal descent from heaven would make by far the greatest news in the whole history of the human race. Then how could the people remain asleep? How could He live among the wondering masses without making His presence known to them?
Still further: we are warned in the Scriptures not to be deceived by false saviors or prophets. If Christ were to come from heavenly spheres surrounded by the angels, then how could anyone misjudge Him, be deceived by falsehood? Such majestic descent would leave no room for mistake and no probability of misjudgment for anyone. For no one could ever match, even remotely, His miraculous and dazzling descent.
Still further: we are asked throughout the Scriptures to keep a watchful eye, to be ready for the advent (Luke 12:37-38; Matt. 24:42-43; Mark 13:34-35), to thirst for truth and to show courage in seeking the Savior, and that the punishment of the cowards is hell (Matt. 24:51; Rev. 21:8). Now if Jesus were to literally descend from heaven, the seekers of His Kingdom would not have needed to be reminded so often to stay awake and watch. A literal descent from heaven would constitute such a spectacular and dramatic spectacle as to draw the attention of even the most skeptic, the most negligent and worldly among the people. There is no way He could thus descend, without being noticed or recognized by all humanity— believers and unbelievers alike. If recognition were easy, then why would those who refuse to search and to show courage be threatened with tortures of hell?
And finally we are warned that at the time of the advent we will be all testing opportunities. For out of fear everyone would be forced to accept the truth.
Does it not, therefore, seem more reasonable to conclude that the readiness and the watchfulness are not visual but spiritual? For it is the latter that demands constant polishing, ceaseless, dedicated, and supreme endeavors.
Does not the admonition of keeping a watch and being prepared for the advent of the Redeemer stand in harmony with the prophecy of His coming quietly like a thief in the night?
And do not the preceding two prophecies stand in harmony with the prophecy that few will respond to His call or enter the gate of His guidance, that His Faith will grow gradually like a seed, and that He will once again face rejection?
And do not the preceding prophecies stand in harmony with the gloomy pictures drawn from our world and its people? For we are told:
...That day cannot come before the final rebellion against God, when wickedness will be revealed in human form, the man doomed to perdition. II Thessalonians 2:3 NEB See also II Timothy 3:1-5 cited earlier
And do not the prophecies that refer to His Day as “A Day of darkness and gloominess, a day of clouds and of thick darkness” (Joel 2:2; see also Amos 5:18; Zeph. 1:14-18) further reinforce the idea of secrecy conveyed by “night” which protects and conceals “the thief” from all those in sleep and unawareness, from all those whose eyes are closed, whose mind is complacent, and whose spirit unconscious? And do not these explain why the Redeemer is said to come over the clouds, and that the people have to face severe tests? (The biblical references unveiling the meaning of “cloud” and “glory” will follow soon.) The Book of Revelation addresses the seven churches (major religions) of our age reminding them of their weaknesses, their strengths, and their responsibilities. The admonitions given to these institutions are emphatic, direct, and forceful. The strength of the words used indicates the depth of the sleep and unawareness:
...I know your deeds; you have a reputation of being alive, but you are dead. Wake up! Strengthen what remains and is about to die, for I have not found your deeds complete in the sight of my God. Remember, therefore, what you have received and heard; obey it, and repent. But if you do not wake up, I will come like a thief, and you will not know at what time I will come to you. Revelation 3:1-3 NIV
The divine words indicate again and again that recognition of truth requires awareness, keen hunger, and longing desire. This has always been true and will always be. What determines the seeker’s success is sincerity of motives and detachment from worldly cares, and not reliance on a heavenly hand to spellbind the curious, to impose faith, and replace force for freedom through the power of mighty miracles or dazzling dramas.
