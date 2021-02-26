Our purpose in life is to grow and become more spiritual, to live for the joy of learning and loving rather than exchanging our precious lives for worldly gains and pleasures.
But how can we transform our own soul and society?
Does simply knowing or believing that something is true make it come true?
Does simply believing in unity and equality make us united and equal?
Suppose you said: “I believe this is a wonderful orange seed.”
Will your belief make the seed to grow and produce oranges?
No, to manifest its potential, a seed needs nourishment—tender loving care.
The fruit of knowing God is loving God.
How can we not love the One who cherishes the purest and noblest love for us?
As our knowledge of God grows, so will our love for Him.
For every one of you his paramount duty is to choose for himself that on which no other may infringe and none usurp from him.
Such a thing—and to this the Almighty is My witness—is the love of God, could ye but perceive it. Bahá’u’lláh
Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal.
But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Christ (Matt. 6:1921 NIV)
O God, you are my God, earnestly I seek you; my soul thirsts for you, my body longs for you…your love is better than life… Psalms 63:1, 3 NIV
Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere.
For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor; no good thing does he withhold from those whose walk is blameless.
O Lord Almighty, blessed is the man who trusts in you. Psalms 84:10-12 NIV
I will praise you, O Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonders.
I will be glad and rejoice in you; I will sing praise to your name, O Most High. Psalms 9:1-2 NIV
The seed of human happiness can grow, blossom, and produce luscious fruits only if it is planted for the love of God and cultivated in the light of His knowledge.
His love is so splendid, His knowledge so infinite, they can provide the seed of our soul with everything it needs to flourish and become a fruitful tree.
What more can we expect?
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
