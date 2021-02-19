We are spiritual beings created and designed in the most splendid Image, for a profound purpose—to grow and advance spiritually by remaining in touch with our Designer. Our welfare and our destiny depend on harmonizing our life with what He has planned and has in store for us. Unless we accept and submit to His plan, we cannot manifest our full potential, nor can we enjoy the blessings in store for us. Instead of blooming into a beautiful flower, we will live and die as a seed, without fulfilling our mission—the very reason we came into this world. If our bond with our Creator and Designer is intimate and strong, then everything will fall in place; if not, everything will break down and fall apart.
Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not worry, saying, “What shall we eat?” or “What shall we drink?” or “What shall we wear?”…But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Christ (Matt. 6:25-33 NKJ)
Today the critical bond between God and mankind is being is stretched to the limits. It is near breaking point. If this trend is allowed to continue—as the evidence indicates that it will— human life will gradually decline to a state of utter desperation. Mere struggle for survival will become the norm—the law of the land. Life will become extremely stressful; human suffering will continue to mount and eventually reach unbearable proportions.
It will be a time of great distress. Christ (Matt. 24:21 NEB)
Our Creator designed us after His splendid Image—as perfect as possible. He shared with us everything present in His Kingdom: The kingdom of God is within you. Christ (Luke 17:21 NIV)
He granted us countless blessings, among them, the greatest and the most glorious is the supreme honor of knowing and loving Him. No gift, no blessing can ever come close to this honor. All the treasures of the earth compared to this gift count as nothing. Yet many people live and die without any awareness of the presence of such priceless jewels in their soul. They are rich beyond measure! Yet they live and die in abject poverty. As a token of His generosity, the supreme Designer crowned our soul with many other precious jewels. As we can discover within the heart of the earth many precious gems such as, rubies, diamonds, and sapphires to adorn our bodies; so can we discover within the human heart, spiritual gems such as selfawareness, intelligence, imagination, understanding, creativity, freedom of choice, and the twin gifts of learning and loving. The prime purpose of all these gifts is to help us know and love our Creator—by choice, and not by force. We can use these gifts to renew our soul, to tame our ego, and choose the honor of being in the presence of our Creator, or use them for pursuing worldly desires, and face the unpleasant consequence of separation from the Source of all pleasures and perfections. We are spiritually rich and blessed beyond measure. Seldom do we take the time to count our many blessings. Imagine life without the joy of learning and loving! Imagine life without hope and purpose!
I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly. John 10:10 NKJ
We are designed to live an abundant life full of joy and peace. But the spiritual Jewels within our soul cannot shine and show their splendor unless they come into the presence of our supreme Designer. If they stay beyond spiritual spheres, they lose their light. They become invisible in the darkness of remoteness from the glory of God. To glow with joy and hope, we must take a step away from our overconfident and persistent ego to let His light shine on the jewels we already own—precious gems that have always been present in our soul, that always wish and hope for a chance to manifest their beauty and splendor.
The purpose of the one true God, exalted be His glory, hath been to bring forth the Mystic Gems out of the mix--ne of man… Bahá’u’lláh
We will talk more abut this subject in the next article.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483
