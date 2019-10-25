When I was a child of three my family moved to another neighborhood. Soon after settling into our new home, I decided to go exploring. It never occurred to me to inform my mother. Several blocks away I heard interesting noises coming from a back yard. Climbing a brick wall, I perched myself atop. Some fifteen feet away parakeets chattered in a cage. I sat fascinated on that wall until my stomach told me that it was time to go home.
I returned to the sidewalk. Which way was home? I walked one way for a while, then changed directions and still could not get my bearings. Tears became sobs. I thought I would never again see my family.
Suddenly I heard footsteps behind me. My mother’s face was filled with compassion for her lost little Bobby boy. But strangely, I ran from her. She caught up to me and hoisted me into her arms. “Put me down,” I yelled, fighting her loving embrace. But she held on tight and carried her lost child home. For many years my behavior in that event puzzled me. The logical response would have been to run into my mother’s arms. Why did I run away?
At the age of twenty-five I was the college age leader of forty-some high school kids on a back-packing trip in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. On the morning of our wilderness debarkation, one of the cooking ladies handed me two buckets and asked me to fetch water from a nearby stream. I did so and headed back, taking a shortcut that involved climbing over some large boulders. One rock was particularly tall. To gain the top with two full buckets of water, I needed momentum. There wasn’t sufficient clearing before the rock to gain enough. I tried anyway and fell back into the boulders below. Searing pain shot through my right knee as it struck a large rock. How bad was it? I re-filled the buckets and returned the right way.
Then began an inner debate. Could I complete a four-day backpack on my damaged right knee? If I stayed behind, someone would have to assume my responsibilities. If I went, I might wind up helpless in the remote wilderness, forcing the kids to carry me out. I elected to go and told no one about my accident.
That first morning we climbed to a place called Morrow Pass, over 12,000 feet in elevation. Being among the first to the top, I rested there, waiting for the others to catch up. While resting my knee stiffened up.
When the time came to resume our trek, I knew I was in trouble. The trail traversed a steep, slippery slope of glaciated snow. If I fell there, I might be unable to regain my feet with all my heavy gear. Fall I did, and though I struggled mightily, I could not rise. The kids noticed.
“Can you make it if I take your canteen, your sleeping bag, and your jacket?” asked one of the boys.
When I didn’t answer, he simply took them, adding to his already considerable load. I broke into uncontrollable sobbing.
“What’s the matter?”
“I don’t like needing help.”
“We’re here to help each other. It’s okay.”
Two other boys pulled me to my feet. Enough weight had been removed so that I could make it to our evening destination, four hours away. I walked mostly alone those four hours—contemplating my humiliation. Wasn’t I supposed to be the strong one? Charles Wesley’s great hymn “And Can it Be?” entered my mind, especially the second stanza.
He left His Father’s throne above,
So free, so infinite His grace,
Emptied Himself of all but love,
And bled for Adam’s helpless race.
Jesus bled for Adam’s helpless race. A high school boy bore the burden of a helpless college leader. And then it came to me! I had known that helplessness before, as a hopelessly lost child. I could not save myself then. Neither could the grown man save himself on the glaciated snow of Morrow Pass. Finally, I knew why I had run from my mother.
“Mother, I’m not lost. I don’t need you. I’m doing fine all by myself.”
I wonder how many people would rather spend an eternity in hell than admit their need?
Something broke in me that day. The pain of humiliation gave way to an exhilarating sense of freedom. It’s okay to be needy. Without Christ, we are indeed Adam’s helpless race.
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
