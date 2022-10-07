The Apostle Paul writes, “Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbor…” (Eph. 4:25).
Our society is characterized by moral relativism. In other words, there is no absolute authority, there is no transcendent law. There is no standard by which we are measured. Every individual is his own authority and determiner of what is right or wrong for him.
While moral relativism says there is no governing authority over us, personal freedom says there are no rules to follow — the only cultural value that matters is our absolute autonomy. Any decision a person makes is valid because it is what he or she wants. “My body, my choice” is far more than a pro-abortion slogan — it’s the justification for every life decision. There are no guidelines you need to follow except those you choose. Personal freedom has become the ultimate virtue. The only thing our society won’t tolerate is being intolerant of someone else’s decisions.
Closely connected to moral relativism and personal freedom is postmodernism, a commitment to the idea that there is no such thing as objective, absolute truth. Modernism was defined as the pursuit of truth — the attempt by way of human discovery to understand truth, discern truth, define truth. But today’s postmodern society says the truth we’ve been looking for doesn’t even exist. In a postmodern world, everything is relative — you create your own reality and define your own truth.
It is no surprise, then, that lying and lies are so pervasive today. If there is no right or wrong, if we are free to create our own reality, and if there is no such thing as absolute truth, the concepts of lying and telling the truth lose all meaning. Introduce into the equation the Internet and you have the ability to fabricate, perpetuate, and reinforce lies literally on a global scale.
As a result, resistance and hostility to the truth of Scripture in the Gospel is intense and widespread. That the Bible is absolute, objective, divine truth that makes demands on us is the most counter-cultural claim you can make. The days of peaceful coexistence between the world and the Church are over. The world is in rebellion against Christ and Scripture, and will do everything it can to obliterate truth, elevate lies, and silence those that preach the Gospel.
A defining characteristic of true Christians is that we are people of the truth. We know and love truth. We love the God of truth. We defend the truth, and we forsake lies and lying in every form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.