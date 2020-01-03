For my thoughts are not yours thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9
In His Book of Certitude Bahá’u’lláh points again and again to the inability of the people to interpret the divine Utterance:
It is obvious and manifest that the true meaning of the utterances of the Birds of Eternity is revealed to none except those that manifest the Eternal Being, and the melodies of the Nightingale of Holiness can reach no ear save that of the denizens of the everlasting realm.
The words of Bahá’u’lláh are confirmed by those of the Scriptures. For they, too, ask the believers not to expect the promised Redeemer to conform to a set of standards fashioned by their fallible judgment.
It is evident that all are unknowing save Him who is invested with divine Knowledge, and that “all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God” (Romans 3:23)—a glory and excellence bestowed on no one save the supreme Savior of the age.
If people were given the full knowledge of the Scriptures, they would not be admonished and warned to postpone their judgment and to wait for the Lord or the Redeemer Himself to come and unseal the mysteries. As we seek to interpret the Scriptures, the following injunction should at all times be our chief guide in the path of the search for truth:
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God. I Corinthians 4:5
The new translation of this verse reads:
So pass no premature judgment: wait until the Lord comes. For he will bring to light what darkness hides, and disclose men’s inward motives; then will be the time for each to receive from God such praise as he deserves. I Corinthians 4:5 NEB
As the divine Words signify, we are asked not to make premature judgment, but rather leave the mysteries, or “the hidden things” (the symbols), to the discretion of the supreme Savior and Redeemer of the world, the Lord of the new age.
Here is one more reference from the Gospel disqualifying the believers from interpreting the prophecies on their own, without the aid of the divine Interpreter, for everyone sins and everyone errs, save the Glory of God:
But first note this: no one can interpret any prophecy of Scripture by himself. For it was not through any human whim that men prophesied of old; men they were, but, impelled by the Holy Spirit, they spoke the words of God. II Peter 1:20-21 NEB
Muhammad’s words stand in perfect harmony with both biblical and Bahá’í Scriptures:
...None knoweth its interpretation but God. Qur’án 3:5
Therefore, instead of assuming the attitude of an all-knowing authority, let us acknowledge with utter humility our ignorance, refusing to insist on our own interpretations and expectations, at least until we have examined the credentials of Him who claims to be the divine Interpreter.
As the preceding verse indicates (“he will...disclose men’s inward motives”), the new Messenger is promised to uncover or disclose not only the inner mysteries of the Scriptures but the inner motives of the people as well. For His day is the day of testing, the day of reckoning. Everyone must receive a chance to prove his purity, sincerity, and receptivity, to prove whether he believes only in the verses that support his own preconceived notions of truth, or in all verses, including the preceding one, which gives the authority to interpret to the Savior Himself.
Failing to See What Does Not Fit
It is strange that during the dawn of all divine Revelations people have used identical means or methods of rejecting the truth. A most common method has been to repeat and remember only the verses that fit into the pattern of their preconceived notions and to disregard and forget the ones that don’t. This is how the masses of Muslims reacted to Bahá’u’lláh’s Revelation. For the Islámic Scriptures too (exactly as the Judeo-Christian) disqualify the believers from interpreting divine verses, claiming knowledge of the mysteries. Because of their double standards, Bahá’u’lláh addressed them in these words:
How strange! These people [the deniers] with one hand cling to those verses of the Qur’án and those traditions of the people of certitude which they have found to accord with their inclinations and interests, and with the other reject those which are contrary to their selfish desires.
Apparently during the dawn of Muhammad, too, the same problem persisted, for the people were told:
Then is it only a part of the Book that ye believe in, and do ye reject the rest?
Qur’án 2:85 A
