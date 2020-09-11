Last week I spoke about what happened in Holland in 1940. The Dutch people remained under the cruel Nazi regime for five years. But in the midst of that darkness God’s light shone forth through a group of His people, who decided that they could not stand idly by while innocent people were being sent to death camps. This evening I will tell you about one such Christian family and those who helped them.
The first 48 years of Corrie ten Boom’s life might be considered boring to some. She was born on April 15, 1892 in Amsterdam, Holland, the youngest child of Casper and Cornelia ten Boom. Her older siblings were Betsie, Willem and Nollie.
Casper ten Boom was a jeweler and watchmaker, who owned a shop in the city of Haarlem. His business was on the bottom floor, while his family lived above. Casper often became so engrossed in his watchmaking work that he would forget to charge customers for his services. They were a God-fearing family that belonged to a Dutch Reformed church.
“Papa, what is it like to die?” asked Corrie when she was about 6 years old.
“Corrie,” he began gently, “when you and I go to Amsterdam, when do I give you your ticket?”
“Just before we get on the train.””Exactly. And our wise Father in heaven knows when we’re going to need things too.
Don’t run out ahead of Him, Corrie. When the time comes that some of us will have to die, you will look into your heart and find the strength you need — just in time.”
Corrie, she never married. She had one chance at romance with a man named Karal, whom she loved deeply. But Karal’s parents didn’t think that Corrie was “cut from fine enough cloth” for their son. He ended up marrying another woman and Corrie’s heart was broken.
Her father came to comfort her.
“I was afraid of what Father would say,” wrote Corrie years later. “I was afraid he would say, ‘There’ll be someone else soon — and that forever afterward this untruth would lie between us. For in some deep part of me I knew already that there would not…ever be anyone else.”
But Casper instead spoke words to her that forever altered the course of her life.
“Corrie, do you know what hurts so very much? It is love. Love is the strongest force in the world, and when it is blocked, that means pain. There are two things we can do when this happens. We can kill the love so that it stops hurting. But then…a part of us dies too. Or we can ask God to open up another route for that love to travel.”
From that counsel Corrie chose to love by another route. She established a youth club for teenage girls, teaching them performing arts, sewing, handicrafts, and the Bible. She also did ministry with mentally handicapped children. On Oct. 17, 1921, twenty-nine-year-old Corrie had to draw upon her father’s wisdom regarding death when her mother unexpectedly slipped into a coma and died, leaving her father Casper a widower for the remainder of his life. She continued to work in her father’s shop and in 1922 became the first woman to be licensed as a watchmaker in Holland.
Corrie’s activities that some might consider boring, continued until that fateful day of May 10, 1940, when Nazi Germany invaded Holland and forced her surrender four days later. Immediately, the Germans exerted an iron grip control over the Dutch. Corrie’s ministries to teenagers and to the handicapped were forbidden. Radios were confiscated. Food rationing began. Jews were forced to wear yellow stars in public.
Corrie’s seemingly boring life was about to drastically change.
“One day as Father and I were returning from our walk, we found the Grote Market cordoned off by a double ring of police and soldiers. A truck was parked in front of the fish mart. Into the back were climbing men, women, and children, all wearing a yellow star.”
“Father! Those poor people!” I cried.
“Those poor people,” my father echoed. But to my surprise I saw that he was looking at the soldiers, now forming into ranks to march away. “I pity the poor Germans, Corrie. They have touched the apple of God’s eye.”
Then in May 1942 a well-dressed Jewish woman with a suitcase came to the ten Boom’s shop. She informed Casper that her husband had been arrested and that her son was in hiding. She was afraid to return home, for fear of arrest and deportation and asked if they could help her.
“In this household, God’s chosen people are always welcome,” spoke Casper ten Boom. From that small beginning, more Jews began to show up at their doorstep.
Their work became known to the Dutch Resistance, which sent an architect to their home to design a secret room that could hold up to six people. Corrie’s bedroom, at the very top of their three-story dwelling, was the chosen location. The secret room was built behind a false wall and equipped with a ventilation system. An alert buzzer was also installed to warn the household when a raid was coming.
Food was scarce. All Dutch people, except Jews, were issued ration cards in order to obtain food. Since Jews were denied ration cards, there wasn’t enough food to feed everyone in the house. Corrie remembered a family with a disabled daughter, whose father was in charge of the local ration-card office. She went to his house one evening intent on asking for five extra cards.
“But the number that unexpectedly came out was 100,” she later wrote.
She got them. The ten Boom household was to receive many more ration cards in strange, anonymous ways over the next twenty-one months. It is estimated that during that time, the ten Boom family, along with Dutch resistance workers who worked with them, saved some 800 Jews from deportation to the death camps.
But on Feb. 28, 1944, a Dutch informant named Jan Vogel betrayed them for a sum of money. At 12:30 p.m. that same day the Nazis raided their home. The alarm had been sounded and the six Jews currently living with them scurried to their hiding place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.