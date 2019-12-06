Before life gets too busy during the holidays, I’m off again to see what nature has to offer. Weather is good today and the roads are still open to the high country. In many cases, the energy seems to have slowed down, but wildlife, like the rest of us, are preparing for winter, and in some cases, the energy even seems to be on the rise.
It is still and quiet in the grasslands today. Most cattle have been moved to warmer winter pastures, and pronghorns have probably migrated down to somewhat lower elevations as well. My friends and I drive over to the Sunrise ski area where I spot movement among the grasses. It’s a lone coyote looking for something to eat. Monochromatic wheat-colored hues fill the landscape with occasional rust tones adding hints of contrast, a perfect setting for this canine to roam and find concealment. His healthy variegated fur blends with the mature grasses. It’s motion that gives him away. His actions indicate that the grasslands aren’t as void as they appear. In the short time we watch him, he stops to listen for little sounds from rodents. Four or five different times he pounces for something, but alas, each time goes away without a meal. We leave him still hungry.
We are headed to East Fork hoping to find the herd of bighorn sheep I saw there a coupe of weeks ago. My friend, an expert on this species, called to let me know that ewes were beginning to go into estrus and the rams’ behaviors were ramping up as a result. He was alerting me in case I wanted to get some footage of their infamous head-butting action. Of course I did.
The bighorn sheep is known for being aggressive, but actually their battles only last for a short duration in the late fall. Nature is unpredictable, but my friend said the herd had been coming down the mountain to the stream for water in the afternoons. Looking for wildlife is always a hit-or-miss proposition, but chances are good the herd will stay in this area, at least for a little while.
Our destination is a steep, narrow canyon with a perennial stream. The East Fork of the Black River runs the length of it. In the summer it is a popular place for fishing and camping. The road runs along the stream for about two miles, showcasing alluring clear water with beaver dams, belted kingfishers, two osprey nests, and bald eagles, to name a few attractions. Deer also often appear along the river feeding on the lush grasses. Butterflies and other insects abound in the summer, drawing in many birds.
We drive down into the canyon and find a group of ewes and lambs in the same area where I had seen them a couple of weeks ago. They are lying down, resting in the shade on the edge of the road just above the creek. No rams are with them. We stop about 35 yards from them and park on the other side of the road. They remain unconcerned about us, so we decide our best bet is simply to wait and watch.
Bighorn sheep stay in same-sex groups most of the year except during the rut which is in November and December. Estrus lasts about twenty eight days for ewes and the gestation period is six months. The young are born in May and June. The kids in this group are about six months old.
The head ewe usually decides the herd’s location. She leads the other ewes and lambs to food and water and also decides where they will lie down and rest while chewing their cuds. Rams group together and roam in different areas throughout the year. When mating season is in full swing, they join the ewes and follow them wherever they go. A battle of strength involving head butting determines who will mate with the ewes.
Traffic and campers have been in this canyon all summer, and even though there have been no other cars today, it’s curious the ewes have chosen the road for a resting spot. They appear to be habituated to vehicles, however. The sheep are not the least bit concerned about our presence. We stay quiet and inside the car.
We’re prepared to wait for as long as it takes. As we munch on our sandwiches, we occasionally hear a loud bang, sounding like a gunshot, coming from the mountain above us. It is the sound of head butting. The rams are obviously around, but whether they will come on down the mountain for water or whether they have already been here and are heading back up the mountain is anybody’s guess. Since it’s early in the afternoon, we are hoping they will still appear. Patience is the name of the game today.
Finally, I see some motion on the mountain through the trees. It isn’t long before three rams appear, pass right by the the resting group of ewes and lambs, and head straight for water. They don’t appear to be at all interested in the ewes. And likewise, the ewes stay unconcerned about the rams approach as well.
The rams keep their attention on each other. Although they only measure 3 feet tall at the shoulders, the big rams are stocky and can weigh up to 300 pounds. A set of horns can weigh 30 pounds. As these three continually move around each other, nudging and staring each other down, the actions appear to be a gracious, slow dance among the afternoon’s golden grasses. Their muscular bodies and massive curved horns give them the appearance of prized sculptures.
I think they will butt heads any minute, but the power plays are of a different type. One ram is smaller than the other two and I’m surprised that the largest one seems to be more interested in the smallest one. I would have thought the power hierarchy was a given between the two. It isn’t the small one challenging the large one, which is usually the case, but instead, the large one keeps following the smaller one, nudging him and actually kicking out one front leg between the younger one’s hind legs. Then the third ram intervenes trying to get the attention of the big guy. The three of them seem to be sizing each other up. Is this a part of the whole challenging process?
They move up out of the creek bed to the road by the ewes and lambs. Their interactions cause the peaceful herd to get up and move out of the way. The middle-sized ram sniffs at a few ewes but the pheromones must not be inviting. These ewes are apparently not in estrus, so the rams continue to entertain themselves with each other.
Now that the ewes and lambs have been disturbed, they move off the road and began to graze. Grasses and shrubs are their main source of food. They eat for awhile, then rest for digestion purposes. It’s necessary to regurgitate the roughage to chew as cud before they can assimilate it.
Eventually, they return to the shady spot on the road and lie down again. The middle-sized ram lies down with them, but the other two rams continue their rather tender-appearing interactions. Suddenly the big one whirls around with head lowered at the one lying down. That one jumps up and starts to butt the big one, changes his mind in mid-jump, and butts the young one instead. It’s only a tiny jump but I’m amazed at the loud bang. They all have a little stare-down then the medium sized one suddenly leaves them and starts up the mountain.
The other two stay, nudging each other and gently rubbing their faces together, seemingly being careful not to tangle their horns. What is this behavior, a mentoring thing? After a period of ear licking, the large ram mounts the young one and it no longer appears to be mentoring behavior. It’s late in the afternoon. Finally the whole herd gets up, passes right by our car and continues up the mountain and ultimately out of sight. If there’s anymore head butting today, we won’t be able to see it.
I’ve been filming bighorn sheep for the last three years, but today provided an amazing experience—being right in the middle of their lives without them seeming to care one bit about our presence. The actions were not the ones I had expected, but then nature always seems to have surprises. I’m happy to be filming their on-going unfolding story, and I still want that dramatic head-butting footage. Filming wildlife takes preparation, patience, and persistence. The weather may be a barrier, but if the roads stay open, you can bet I’ll be back to try one more time.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
