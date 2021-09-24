Among Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings, recognition of the oneness of religion and its realization as one universal faith dominating the conscience of the whole human race is a most vital step toward the ultimate potential and destiny of our age: the oneness of mankind. Religious unity is the foundation of a peaceful world, and the most urgent remedy for the ills of mankind. Bahá’u’lláh states:
That which the Lord hath ordained as the sovereign remedy and mightiest instrument for the healing of all the world is the union of all its peoples in one universal Cause, one common Faith. This can in no wise be achieved except through the power of a skilled, an all-powerful and inspired Physician. Bahá’u’lláh
And again:
Gird up the loins of your endeavor, O people of Bahá, that haply the tumult of religious dissension and strife that agitateth the peoples of the earth may be stilled, that every trace of it may be completely obliterated. For the love of God, and them that serve Him, arise to aid this sublime and momentous Revelation. Religious fanaticism and hatred are a world-devouring fire, whose violence none can quench. The Hand of Divine power can, alone, deliver mankind from this desolating affliction. Bahá’u’lláh
Bahá’u’lláh’s plan of religious unity is a promise confirmed in past scriptures: ...They will all have one shepherd. They will follow my laws and be careful to keep my decrees. Ezekiel 37:24 NIV
For further references, see Mark 12:24-34; Luke 5:36-39; Hebrews 10:1-4; 7:12-18; 8:13; 5:12-14; Matthew 9:16-17; Galatians 5:6; 6:5; 2:19.
There exists but one divine and indivisible Purpose, which the seekers of discord have disguised and divided into many deceptively plausible forms. Truth is one, but the traditions and dogmas are many. If we seek the one universal Truth, we shall all arrive at one point—the point of unity and oneness. Otherwise, we shall remain divided and in disarray.
The main reason for the present divisions and differences among the followers of various religions is that instead of seeking the one universal truth—the point of agreement—they are preoccupied and concerned with traditions, superstitions, and dogmas, the points of disagreement. Each believer considers his belief flawless, his way the straight way, each claiming to be the sole possessor of truth, without ever objectively examining the universal truths underlying all religions.
As long as such an attitude persists, hope cannot dawn, justice cannot triumph, unity cannot reign, fellowship cannot flourish. As long as the belief in exclusive salvation, or the superiority of a given Faith over others, dominates the hearts and minds of the masses, peace and prosperity cannot prevail. Bahá’u’lláh declares:
Beware, O believers in the Unity of God, lest ye be tempted to make any distinction between any of the Manifestations of His Cause, or to discriminate against the signs that have accompanied and proclaimed their Revelation. This indeed is the true meaning of Divine Unity, if ye be of them that apprehend and believe this truth. Be ye assured, moreover, that the works and acts of each and every one of these Manifestations of God, nay whatever pertaineth unto them, and whatsoever they may manifest in the future, are all ordained by God, and are a reflection of His Will and Purpose.
