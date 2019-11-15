Let us explore further references applying symbolism to literally improbable, if not impossible, events. Again, in the following case, as in the case of “second birth,” we are so used to the symbolic meanings of the passage that we may not even consider its literal application:
If your hand is your undoing, cut it off; it is better for you to enter into life maimed than to keep both hands and go to hell and the unquenchable fire. Mark 9:43-44 NEB See also 9:45-47
After the preceding warning, Jesus goes on to use still another symbol:
For every one shall be salted with fire... Mark 9:49
This is still another example:
The spirit of the Lord is upon me because he has anointed me; he has sent me to announce good news to the poor, to proclaim release for prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind [emphasis added]. Luke 4:18-19 NEB
What did Christ mean by “the poor,” “the blind,” “the prisoners”? Did He mean prisoners of self, the blind in spirit, the poor in wisdom? Or did He mean to convey literal meanings? The answer should be quite evident. Bahá’u’lláh declares:
He is truly wise whom the world and all that is therein have not deterred from recognizing the light of this Day, who will not allow men’s idle talk to cause him to swerve from the way of righteousness. He is indeed as one dead who, at the wondrous dawn of this Revelation, hath failed to be quickened by its soulstirring breeze. He is indeed a captive who hath not recognized the Supreme Redeemer, but hath suffered his soul to be bound, distressed and helpless, in the fetters of his desires.
To Summarize: To speak of spiritual realities that in the earthly domain seem impossible or improbable is not uncommon in the Scriptures. To take all the prophecies literally is to overlook such a distinct mark of the words of the divine Messengers.
