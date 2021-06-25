The White Mountain United Methodist Church in Show Low will have an “Out of This World” vacation Bible school for kids going into kindergarten and up to the fifth grade.
The teaching theme will be To Mars and Beyond: Explore Where God’s Power Can Take You. The VBS will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 28-July 1 each day. This is a free event, but registration is required.
In addition to traditional VBS activities, this curriculum incorporates STEM activities like science experiments. To register for this event, call 928-537-4827 or email pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org.
