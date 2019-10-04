OVERGAARD — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish of Overgaard and FJT Ministries presents “The Eucharist; Christ Heal Us.” Come and experience three days of teachings, prayer and healing Nov. 24-26.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com or call the church office at 928-535-5329 for more information.
