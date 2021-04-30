EDITOR’S NOTE: First of two parts. Part 2 will run on May 7.
On June 24, 1908, a tiny baby girl was born in Korea, much to the chagrin of her idol-worshipping father, who wanted a boy. Through her childhood she was subjected to taunts due to her frail physical stature. But seeing her mother’s faith, Ahn Ei Sook gave her heart to Christ at the age of 8.
When she reached 18, upon her father’s insistence, she was sent to Japan, which ruled Korea at the time, to complete her education. There she learned fluent Japanese and developed a great love for the Japanese people. She then returned to Korea and became a music teacher at a girls Christian school.
In the early 1930s Japan, seeking to force all Koreans into Japanese culture, decided to require them to worship their sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami on the first day of each month. When the faculty and students at her Christian school were summoned to the playground for the monthly trek to the Japanese shrine atop Mount Namsan, Ahn Ei Sook found ways to evade the command. But finally, when she again failed to appear on the playground, the school principal knocked on the door to her classroom.
“Miss Ahn! Are you there? Today is the first of the month. We have to take the girls up the mountain to the shrine.”
Ahn opened the door but said nothing.
“This is a Christian school. Most of the pupils are Christians. So are all the other teachers. I too am a Christian. … We Christians are being persecuted by a power too ruthless to stand against. Unless we worship at the Japanese shrine, they will close this school!”
Ahn remained silent.
“You can see what great trouble you will cause this school if you fail to cooperate. But you don’t seem to care about that. You are thinking only of yourself!”
Finally, she answered, “If you want me to go to the mountain, I will.”
Her students were dismayed to see her on the playground, thinking that Miss Ahn had finally caved. One girl said. “Now God will surely turn away from us!”
“O Lord, I am so weak!” prayed Ahn Ei Sook. “But I am your sheep, so I must obey and follow you. Lord, watch over me.”
Due to her reluctance, the Christian school was the last school to reach the mountaintop. There a voice called out, “Attention!” All present snapped to attention. But when all were commanded to bow before the sun goddess, Ahn Ei Sook alone remained upright. Upon leaving the shrine, she thought, “I am dead. Ahn Ei Sook died today at Mount Namsan.”
Back at the school she was arrested and taken to the office of the chief of the district. “You miserable woman!” he exploded. “You think you are so smart. Do you want to see what we can do to you?”
But then the telephone rang. An important communication ensued and the chief hastily left his office. Somehow, he forgot Ahn Ei Sook. Seizing the opportunity, she casually exited the building as if nothing had happened.
She found an abandoned home in the country and hid from her relentless pursuers. There she prepared herself for persecution by memorizing more than 100 Bible chapters and many hymns. She fasted from food and water for as much as 10 days at a time and slept in the cold. All the while, her ability to hear the voice of God sharpened.
But with the Japanese police closing in, she was forced to flee the house. For weeks she walked obscure mountain trails alone, often sleeping in the wilderness and sometimes in homes of sympathetic villagers until the voice of God told her to go to Pyongyang. There she remained in hiding, except for a continuous stream of Christian visitors who came to her home for fellowship.
One day, an old Christian man known as Elder Park came to Ahn Ei Sook’s house and told her that God had led him to Pyongyang to tell her that they both had been called to proclaim Christ in Japan. In response she fasted, prayed, and read her Bible for three days. Ezekiel 2:1-10 finally clinched the deal for her. She would accompany Elder Park to Japan and address their high government officials. She knew that beatings, starvation and possibly death awaited her, but that would be better than to disobey God.
In March 1939, the two went to Japan and entered the parliament building in Tokyo. There, Elder Park disrupted a meeting with a list of three demands.
1. The Japanese government should repent and withdraw its tyranny from Korea.
2. Examine which is the true religion — Shintoism or Christianity.
3. Burn a stack of wood and throw a Shinto believer and himself into it. The one who is not burned shall prove the true religion.
Both were immediately arrested. Ahn Ei Sook was taken to an interrogation room, where a merciless detective demanded to know why she had come to Tokyo.
“Japan is at present rebelling against God, the Creator of the universe,” she told him. “God has to punish Japan. I have been sent here to tell the national leaders that Japan is going to be ruined by sulphur fire!”
She was imprisoned in Japan for a month before being returned to Pyongyang, Korea. There she was allowed to live in her home but always under the watchful eyes of the Japanese police. All the while sincere Christian believers came to her house, where they worshiped Christ together until the authorities again arrested her.
Please come back next Friday for Part 2 of Ahn Ei Sook’s amazing story of faith, courage and of becoming a light in the midst of an earthly hell.
Robert Alan Ward served in the United States Air Force before earning a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. A long career with the United Parcel Service followed. Now retired, he lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. He is active in “The Church” in Pinetop and loves to spend time with his grandchildren. Website: www.absorbingtales4u.com
