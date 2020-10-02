It has always been, and it will always be true that people learn more from models than in any other way.
Example has more followers than reason. We unconsciously imitate what pleases us, and approximate to the characters we most admire.
As all humans need the same nutrients to maintain their physical health, so do they for their spiritual health. A perfect Model inspired by God demonstrates the transforming power of those nutrients in the life of the spirit.
The divine Teachers are the light of the world, the beacons of hope, faith, and guidance. Theirs is the power to transform and elevate the human spirit offering, by the example of their noble thoughts and deeds, an Ideal—perfect, flawless—by which to draw and unravel the best and noblest in humans.
“I have set an example that you should do as I have done for you. Christ (John 13:15 NIV)
Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.”
Christ (Matt. 5:48 NIV)
Also Matt. 10:25
“For I am the Lord your God; ye shall therefore sanctify yourselves, and ye shall be holy; for I am holy.”
Leviticus 11:44
Despite their greatness, human beings tend to be self-centered:
The egocentric tendency to rate ourselves more favorably than others see us has been demonstrated experimentally. In one study, a random sample of men were asked to rank themselves on their ability to get along with others. Defying mathematical laws, all subjects—every last one—put themselves in the top half of the population. Sixty percent rated themselves in the top 10 percent of the population, and an amazing 25 percent believed they were in the top 1 percent, People also tend to see and remember the negative.
What do you think about Harvey? He’s handsome, hard- working, intelligent, and honest. He’s also very conceited.
Did the last quality make a difference in your evaluation? If it did, you’re not alone. Research shows that when people are aware of both the positive and negative characteristics of another, they tend to be more influenced by the undesirable traits. In one study, for example, researchers found that job interviewers were likely to reject candidates who revealed negative information even when the total amount of information was highly positive.
The great teachers, by their models, teach us that moving up takes more effort than drifting down, but offers a better view. It is natural for little children to keep their toys for themselves, but once they learn the joy of sharing, they detach themselves from their toys. The walls of separation disappear from their mind, the possessive love submits to a detached love. Dr. Esslemont, author of a classic introductory book on the Bahá’í Faith, writes:
So until we have seen the Glory of God revealed in the Manifestation, we can have no idea of the spiritual beauty latent in our own nature and in that of our fellows. By knowing and loving the Manifestation of God and following His teachings we are enabled, little by little, to realize the potential perfections within ourselves; then, and not till then, does the meaning and purpose of life and of the universe become apparent to us.”
