Pray...and do not be afraid

New Life Community Church of the Nazarene
The Bible says, in Philippians 4:6-7 The Living Bible (TLB),
“6 Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything; tell God your needs, and don’t forget to thank him for his answers.
7 If you do this, you will experience God’s peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep your thoughts and your hearts QUIET AND AT REST as you trust in Christ Jesus.”
This is really kind of important and ‘prophetic’ in the times we ARE ALL living through right now and our very lives are “entangled” up in, isn’t it?
People are worrying about becoming ill — and rightfully so! — and also concerned about “stocking up” on food, cleaning supplies and even TP! And, the WHOLE WORLD, and not just we, as a nation, are battling a “silent” and faceless killer whose origins are unknown, and even the best medical professionals are studying it at this moment, probably 24/7. And, they STILL do not have “definitive” answers on how it (the virus) is transmitted from person to person, or even how long it stays in the air or on surfaces, clothing, or even on the human skin!
But still, in these very uncertain times of understandable worry and anxiety, where our minds are being literally ‘bombarded’ by a “numbers” count on a daily basis, to see how many people are contracting this illness and how many have passed away TODAY — how can we, as individuals, find any “peace of mind” through all of this?!
Where can we find any comfort (or ‘peace’) in this kind of environment today, where our lives, and the very lives of our loved ones, including family, friends, neighbors and other close people that we know (who would be more “susceptible” to this virus than others in the general population) can be “gone” from our lives in a matter of weeks or days?
In John 14:6 (TLB), it says, “Jesus told him, “I am the Way—yes, and the Truth and the Life. No one can get to the Father except by means of me.” And, also,
in John 16:33 (NLT), Jesus also said, “I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me. Here on earth you will have MANY trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world.”
Jesus said YOU WILL HAVE “trials and sorrows” in this world, in YOUR lifetime!
We live in a dark, spiritual world that would hurt and harm NOT
ONLY the ‘wicked’, but also the good and innocent among us as well.
But again, how do we gain any kind of comfort and most assuredly, any kind of ‘peace of mind’, during this time, instead of fear and anxiety?
In Isaiah 26:3 (TLB), we read, “He will keep in perfect PEACE all those who trust in him, whose thoughts turn often to the Lord!” And how does one keep his/her thoughts “turned” to our Lord?
Pray, pray and then PRAY some more! You are praying to the God (and the “Creator”) of the heavens and the universe and also...the Maker of YOU...long before time began.
He wants YOU, to give up ALL of our worries and anxieties and fears to Him, so He can give you His peace that is “...far more wonderful than the human mind can understand.”
Just think about it for a minute. The God who “...created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) cares about YOU and you alone — ALL of your worries, fears, cares and concerns, both large and small. And, He WANTS to “hear” about ALL of them as well! So, He can give you HIS “peace” we humans cannot even comprehend or understand.
I believe that God did NOT put anything in His Word (the Bible) that He did not see coming “down the road”. Jesus warned us we would living in a world of trials and tribulation, ever since Adam and Eve “disobeyed” God so very long ago. But, because of Him (Jesus) dying on the cross for each and every one of us. He not only conquered our sins BUT ALSO THE SINS AND DARKNESS OF THIS WORLD!
Come to Him now, and when you pray, your thoughts are, of course, “turning” to Him. And, it is in Him and in Him, alone, where you WILL FIND, the OPPOSITE of fear, worry and anxiety, the “perfect peace” that surpasses all human understanding!
