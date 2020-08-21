In the World Order of Bahá’u’lláh, prejudice is regarded as a perilous disease; it is utterly alien to the spirit of the new teachings, to the very aims and ideals of the New World Order. If the oneness of humanity is to be realized, every form of prejudice, whether it is religious, racial, class, national, or political, must be utterly uprooted from the conscience of the world.
What are we, and where does our distinction lie? Since we are in essence a spiritual being our distinction can lie only in our inner—not outer—qualities. In the scheme of creation, one’s color of skin counts as little as one’s clothing. The body clothes the spirit, concealing it from the eyes of mortals. Only when the shell is cast off does one’s true essence become evident, does the worth of each soul become manifest.
It is the inner qualities that constitute the true mark of human distinction. It is our character and conscience; it is our knowledge and wisdom; it is our universal ideals; it is our dedication and devotion, not only to our country but to the family of human race. These are the attributes that make us noble, not our worldly possessions or associations—our skin color, caste, class, or country. In the words of Bahá’u’lláh:
In the estimation of the people of Bahá man’s glory lieth in his knowledge, his upright conduct, his praiseworthy character, his wisdom, and not in his nationality or rank.
In His Paris talks, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá makes the following statement on the true marks of human distinction, on how people differ in the divine estimation:
Concerning the prejudice of race: it is an illusion, a superstition pure and simple! For God created us all of one race…In the beginning, also, there were no limits and boundaries between the different lands; no part of the earth belonged more to one people than to another. In the sight of God there is no difference between the various races. Why should man invent such a prejudice? How can we uphold war caused by an illusion?
God has not created men that they should destroy one another. All races, tribes, sects and classes share equally in the Bounty of their Heavenly Father. The only difference lies in the degree of faithfulness, of obedience to the laws of God. There are some who are as lighted torches, there are others who shine as stars...The lovers of mankind, these are the superior men, of whatever nation, creed, or color they may be. For it is they to whom God will say these blessed words, “Well done, My good and faithful servants.” In that day He will not ask, “Are you English, French, or perhaps Persian? Do you come from the East, or from the West?”
The best way to uproot prejudice is to prevent it. A Bahá’í child, raised by Bahá’í standards and ideals, need not strive to purify his conscience from prejudice. It is natural to him to be unprejudiced, and unnatural to be prejudiced. As Bahá’u’lláh’s World Order expands and His ideals dominate the hearts and minds of the masses, it will become progressively easier for a child to learn to glorify the spirit—the enduring essence—not the crust that contains it; to adore the imperishable pearl, not the shell that shields it.
The Bahá’í community provides a model that demonstrates how diversity of race and nationality, instead of dividing, enriches and enhances human culture. It shows how the peoples of various religions, traditions, castes, and cultures can find unfailing harmony under the shadow of divine teachings, how they can exchange their lesser loyalties for a greater loyalty— the love of God.
Bahá’ís are people who formerly had different and conflicting religious backgrounds. They had been Buddhists, Jews, Muslims, Zoroastrians, Hindus, Protestants, Catholics, or else they had no religion at all. They have found in the Bahá’ís Faith a basis of unity that makes the competition of sects and denominations seem unimportant to them...Through a common devotion…[they] work together to establish a peaceful world. They are people of different national and racial backgrounds. But the Bahá’í teachings have given them a higher loyalty—the loyalty to humanity. Bahá’ís have no “color line” or racial segregation. In this Faith, people of all races find equality with each other because they are equal before God.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 1-800-22-Unite or stop by Show Low library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.