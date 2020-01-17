It would be utterly irrational and egotistical for anyone to believe and to expect that the divine Interpreter, the supreme Savior and Redeemer of the world, should come simply to confirm or ratify the conflicting creeds of hundreds of denominations and millions of interpreters, including one’s own interpretation of the Scriptures. Yet such an unfortunate and unfounded supposition prevails not only among the Christians, but among the followers of all faiths on a wise scale.
Those who persist in their claim that they know what a prophetic passage means, those who argue their point with the sole intention of winning the argument, without looking at all the evidence presented by the new Savior, should remember the following warning addressed to them:
But I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken. For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned. Matthew 12:36-37 NIV
Those who stand humble before a new Message saying, “I don’t know, and I am not sure, but I am willing to listen and to learn,” are conforming to the Will of the Lord. Even if they fail to find the truth, at least they have tried. But those who close their minds saying “I know, and I know that I know,” will do well to remember the following words of Jesus:
Jesus said, “If you were blind, you would not be guilty of sin; but now that you claim you can see, your guilt remains. John 9:41 NIV
To recognize how the attitude of “I know and I know that I am right” stifles the spirit of the search for truth, let us consider the following. Let us assume someone reads a passage about the advent of Jesus whose interpretation he doesn’t like. He is so sure of his knowledge as to pass immediate judgment. He stops searching. He pleases his ego by saying, “I knew all along that this was all false. I knew that’s not the way Jesus comes.” His ego becomes his stumbling-block. He disregards the possibility that he may be fallible, or that the answer to his objection may come later. He also ignores the fact that many have rejected his own Faith for the same reason.
Now, to rise above such obstacles, we need to shift from ego to humility, we need to reason with ourselves in this way: “A Savior does not come to verify or support my interpretation. He comes to reveal the divine Interpretation. If I act as if I know better, I am implying that He should come and ask me the right meanings. In that case I and everyone else would play the role of a Savior. Then, why even have a Savior.”
This is why, for the sake of avoiding such obstacles, we should begin with proofs and end with interpretation. This is why we should try first to recognize the authority, and once His validity is established, then submit to Him.
In understanding the truth, we have a duty that is clearly specified in the Scriptures—namely to be open-minded, to search, to have courage, to look at all the evidence before judging, to refrain from insisting on traditional interpretation, and to find and follow the specific standards God has established as the touchstone of truth. If we act as God has commanded, we cannot but find the truth.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.