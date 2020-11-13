Those who say if Bahá’u’lláh is indeed a divine messenger, why have the masses of humanity rejected him, why have the religious leaders ignored him? They should recognize that by their very questioning they point to the fulfillment of the prophecies. The action and the attitude of both the masses of humanity and their religious leaders stand in perfect harmony with the scriptural predictions.
These prophecies should awaken the masses to the fact that since rejection of the Redeemer is more likely than acceptance, since indifference and apathy are more common than spiritual desire and devotion, they should make even extra effort and take extra care so that they will not stand among the indifferent and apathetic masses; they should be more willing to acknowledge that in the dark world of ours, it is difficult to discern the divine Spirit—him who is promised to come as a thief in the gloomy night, veiled by darkness, clouds, and smoke—it is difficult to find the gate of the kingdom.
Enter by the narrow gate. The gate is wide that leads to perdition, there is plenty of room on the road, and many go that way; but the gate that leads to life is small and the road is narrow, and those who find it are few. Matthew 7:13-14 NEB
Humanity given time to turn
to God
Will the masses of people heed the divine call, before “the appointed time?” Will they awaken and arise for the triumph of the Spirit before “the great tribulation” (Matt. 24:21) has reached its zenith? Does the world need disasters as dramatic as those of Noah’s time to respond to the spirit of truth?
Bahá’u’lláh declares again and again that it is within our potential either to inflict or to avert disaster, but not to hinder the dawn of the kingdom, the arrival of the hour of victory; that is inevitable. On the one hand, he warns, as Christ did, of imminent disasters:
“We have a fixed time for you, O peoples. If ye fail, at the appointed hour, to turn towards God, he, verily, will lay violent hold on you, and will cause grievous afflictions to assail you from every direction.” Gleanings from the writings of Bahá’u’lláh, p. 214.
And on the other, he assures us that at the appointed hour the promised victory will undoubtedly dawn:
“The hour is approaching when ye will witness the power of the one true God triumphing over all created things and the signs of his sovereignty encompassing all creation. On that day ye will discover how all else besides him will have been forgotten and come to be regarded as utter nothingness.” Gleanings from the writings of Bahá’u’lláh, p. 73.
Here is part of a prayer by Bahá’u’lláh, predicting the triumph of the forces of light over the hosts of oppression and denial:
“This is the lamp (Bahá’u’lláh) which the light of thine own essence hath lit, and whose radiance the winds of discord can never extinguish. This is the ocean that moveth by the power of thy sovereign might, and whose waves the influence of the infidels that have disbelieved in the Judgment Day can never still. This is the sun that shineth in the heaven of thy will and the splendor of which the veils of the workers of iniquity and the doubts of the evil doers can never cloud.
I yield thee thanks, O my God, for that thou hast offered me up as a sacrifice in thy path, and made me a target for the arrows of afflictions as a token of thy love for thy servants, and singled me out for all manner of tribulation for the regeneration of thy people.
How sweet to my taste is the savor of woes sent by thee, and how dear to my heart the dispositions of thy providence! Perish the soul that fleeth from the threats of kings in its attempt to save itself in thy days! I swear by thy glory! Who so hath quaffed the living waters of thy favors can fear no trouble in thy path, neither can he be deterred by any tribulation from remembering thee or from celebrating thy praise.” Prayers and meditations by Bahá’u’lláh, pp. 153-154.
Here, the divine voice addresses Bahá’u’lláh, saying:
“The eyes of the world were gladdened at the sight of thy luminous countenance, and yet the peoples have united to put out thy light, O thou in whose hands are the reins of the worlds! All the atoms of the earth have celebrated thy praise, and all created things have been set ablaze with the drops sprinkled by the ocean of thy love, and yet the people still seek to quench thy fire. Nay — and to this thine own self beareth me witness — they are all weakness, and thou, verily, art the all-powerful; and they are but paupers and thou, in truth, art the all-possessing; and they are impotent and thou art, truly, the almighty. Naught can ever frustrate thy purpose, neither can the dissensions of the world harm thee. Through the breaths of thine utterance the heaven of understanding hath been adorned, and by the effusions of thy pen every moldering bone hath been quickened.” Prayers and meditations by Bahá’u’lláh, p. 41.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í faith stop by Show Low library.
