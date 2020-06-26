Religion is One This is the changeless Faith of God, eternal in the past, eternal in the future. Bahá’u’lláh Though called by many and different names and revealed in diverse forms, there has been, and there will always be, only one divine and indivisible faith inspired and sustained by the same transcendent spirit. In the words of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá: “Truth has many aspects, but it remains always and forever one.” Religions can be likened to the chapters of an ever-growing anthology written periodically and progressively by seemingly different writers, who in essence are one. It is not too difficult to recognize the close and unbreakable links between the various chapters of the one ever-expanding Book. Only the ink, the paper, and the pen seem to have changed, not the Author or the Hand inscribing the words.
Here are the words of Christ testifying to the oneness of divine Spirit, revealed again and again throughout the ages. Behold, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. Christ (Rev. 22:12-13 NIV) These are the divine Words addressed to the Báb: I [God] have appointed Thee [the Báb] to be the Beginning and the End, the Seen and the Hidden. Verily We are the All-Knowing. No one hath been or will ever be invested with prophethood other than Thee, nor hath any sacred Book been or will be revealed unto any one except Thee. Such is the decree ordained by Him Who is the All-Encompassing, the Best Beloved.
And here are the words of Bahá’u’lláh proclaiming His own advent: He Who is both the Beginning and the End, He Who is both Stillness and Motion, is now manifest before your eyes. Muhammad testifies to this same timeless Truth: I am the first Adam, Noah, Moses, and Jesus. Likewise Buddha and Krishna declare:
I am not the first Buddha Who came upon this earth, nor shall I be the last. In due time another Buddha will arise in the world...He will reveal to you the same eternal truths which I have taught you. Buddha Whenever there is decay of righteousness, O Bharata, and there is exaltation of unrighteousness, then I Myself come forth; for the protection of the good, for the destruction of evil-doers, for the sake of firmly establishing righteousness, I am born from age to age. ( Krishn). In the following verse the Qur’án refers to several Messengers and confirms the oneness and truth of their teachings:
To you [Muslims] hath He prescribed the faith which He commanded unto Noah...and which we [God] commanded unto Abraham and Moses and Jesus, saying: “Observe this faith, and be not divided into sects therein.” Qur’án 42:13 These Voices, speaking so harmoniously across the vast expanse of time, cannot but be the same single Voice, all expounding and unveiling a truth as timeless and unchanging as God Himself. To recognize the oneness of the divine Spirit and divine Purpose, let us consider the following example. If we have a temple with one dome standing above and crowning many gates, with each gate carrying the sign “I am the way,” would the many signs belie each other? Would they not all proclaim the truth? Would they not all lead the worshipers to the same center, the same altar, the same purpose? Would they not all assemble the wanderers in the path of truth under one Heavenly Dome? Every Teacher by His advent unfolds a new gate to divine Wisdom, to Knowledge and Truth. The unfolding of Knowledge and Truth and Wisdom will continue indefinitely. No religion can be final, no Savior the last Savior. The outpouring of heavenly bounties can never cease. The Voice of the eternal will continue to call, the Mirrors of guidance will continue to shine forevermore. Bahá’u’lláh declares: These Mirrors will everlastingly succeed each other, and will continue to reflect the light of the Ancient of Days. They that reflect their glory will, in like manner, continue to exist for evermore, for the Grace of God can never cease from flowing. This is a truth that none can disprove.
Belief in “exclusive salvation” stands contrary not only to the ways of reason, but to the words of the Scriptures as well. For we know both by reason and revelation that “God does not show favoritism...” (Acts 10:34; Romans 2:11). How can He, the impartial Father called love (John 3:16; I John 4:8), ignore His children, leave them comfortless, keep them deprived, up to a certain point in history, and then—and not before—decide to save them, to redeem them, to offer them the gift of eternal life? Can such an unjustified partiality, such a gross injustice, be expected from the all-knowing—the God of grace, compassion, love, and mercy? Can we accept or tolerate such a treatment even from our own fallible parents? Is God the God of Jews only? Is he not the God of Gentiles too? Romans 3:29 NIV Like parents who give their growing children new gifts, our Creator crowns each age and each of His Messengers with special blessings and bounties. What makes the gifts unique is that they all come from the same Source and are tokens of love from the same great Spirit. There are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit. I Corinthians 12:4 NEB
( God—The Great Spirit)
God’s Messengers or anifestations The Gift of Names: (Abraham The Friend of God)-( Moses The Converser With God)-( Jesus The Son of God The Son of Man)-( Muhammad The Seal of the Messengers)- (The Báb The Gate of God The Lord of the Age)-( Bahá’u’lláh The Glory of God The Son of Man Come in the Glory of His Father). Should we adore the Name instead of the divine Spirit that bestows the Name?
Should we say my way is the only way or better than your way? Is not My way equal? Are not your ways unequal? Ezekiel 18:25 This is the way, walk ye in it. Isaiah 30:21 I am the way—and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. Christ (John 14:6 NIV)
Just this path, there is no other. Buddha This is the true Path of Godd…The Báb
…this Book is verily the Straight Path. This is the Way of God unto all who are in the heavens and all who are on the earth Bahá’u’lláh
This is the right Faith, but the greater part of them know it not. Qur’án 30:29
There is only one religious way. This one way is that of good thoughts, good words, and good deeds, the way of heaven, of light and of purity, of the infinite Creator. Zoroaster
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 1800-22-Unite or stop by Show Low library.
