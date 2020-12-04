Religion is like a seed. It has life only when it is whole. If crushed, it cannot bring forth its destined fruits. Bahá’u’lláh proclaims:
The purpose of religion as revealed from the heaven of God’s holy Will is to establish unity and concord amongst the peoples of the world; make it not the cause of dissension and strife.
Religion is a gift from heaven, a radiance from God’s Wisdom, an image from above, an honor and glory bestowed by the Creator upon His most wondrous creation—man. But alas, the honor has been diminished, the radiance has been obscured, the image has been distorted in the eyes of the people. It has become, in our day, an instrument of perpetual division and fanaticism, of petty-mindedness and prejudice, of competition and conflict. This is contrary to God’s purpose, to the fundamental teachings of all great Messengers.
Some people join a religion not for fellowship with God but with their friends. They feel their beliefs must conform to their needs and expectations. If they do not like what they see, they produce a “customized” set of beliefs. This is how “God-made” turns into “man-made.” This is how the way to God has been multiplied. This is how Christianity has been divided into some 25,000 denominations and sects. This is how over 250 new Christian denominations are being born every year. As early as 1863 Bahá’u’lláh referred to this trend:
What “oppression” is greater than that which hath been recounted? What “oppression” is more grievous than that a soul seeking the truth, and wishing to attain unto the knowledge of God, should know not where to go for it and from whom to seek it? For opinions have sorely differed, and the ways unto the attainment of God have multiplied. This “oppression” is the essential feature of every Revelation. Unless it cometh to pass, the Sun of Truth will not be made manifest.
A Christian publication (What Is the True Gospel?) describes the extent of religious dissension in our time:
Why should there be such perplexity—such confusion—in every phase of life today? It should be the function of religion to point the way. Yet here, too, we find only confusion of tongues—hundreds of religious denominations and sects, in a Babylon of disagreement.
Even in the professing Christian religion of the Western world, we find different sects and denominations preaching a variety of different gospels! Some designate their gospel as “The Gospel of Jesus Christ.” Others call their gospel “The Gospel of Salvation.” Still others profess “The Gospel of Grace,” some “The Gospel of the Kingdom.” And some have used such terms as the “Social Gospel,” or “the Israel Message.”
Why have they lost the only true Gospel which God sent by Jesus Christ? Why?...This is an astounding, incredible situation! It ought to shake you out of passive indifference. Your eternity is at stake!
Woe to the shepherds who are destroying and scattering the sheep of my pasture! Jeremiah 23:1 NIV
That people will be rescued from confusion and perplexity, that the scattered believers will be brought together and unified under one Shepherd is a prophecy confirmed in many sacred scriptures: ... I will save my flock ... and they shall be ravaged no more...Then I will set over them one shepherd to take care of them. Ezekiel 34:22-23 NEB
Bahá’u’lláh likens religion, in its pure essence, to a sovereign remedy for the afflictions and maladies of the world—an instrument to unite, to spiritualize, “to bring light and life to every soul.” But the remedy will work well only if its potency and purity are preserved. If altered, diluted, and defiled by unskilled practitioners, as so often happens, it only serves to aggravate the disease. Such a polluted remedy is best avoided. To withdraw from a religion that cultivates fanaticism, prejudice, superstition, dogmatism and discord is a “truly religious act.” In the words of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá: “Any religion which is not a cause of love and unity is no religion.
Every new Revelation seeks to restore religion to its divine image, to unveil its glory, to reestablish its honor and dignity in the eyes of the doubting masses. Since the middle of the 19th century, Bahá’u’lláh has raised the divine call for unity, so that humanity may once again recognize religion in its pure form— undivided, divine, radiant, flawless. What a difference between the pure pearl of faith as revealed by Bahá’u’lláh, and the distorted, divided, and demeaned image of religion as so often viewed by the masses.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
