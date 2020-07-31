In the recent surge of racial tension, an odd and untrue idea has been circulating. The Christian religion is now claimed to be the cause of racism. I say, however, if those making that claim actually read the Bible, they would soon find out that their claim is wrong.
Some say that racism is synonymous with Christianity; and thereby inseparable. I find it very separable. Anti-racists quote Ibram Kendi , who said nothing about Christianity as the cause of racism. According to Mr. Kendi , racist policies and ideas effect racism , not Christianity. Contrary to popular opinion , every nation , tribe , or even family that has ever existed has been involved in the race discrimination and slavery of all different people and races. Native Americans have enslaved and killed other Native Americans and Europeans. As a matter of fact , the state Kentucky got its name from an Indian word meaning ( may I quote loosely) “ land soaked in blood.” Why that description? The name was in light of the fact that Indian tribes constantly waged war against each other for the land. What about Sacagawea, the Native American woman guide to Lewis and Clark? She was captured from her native Shoshone tribe by an enemy Indian tribe. Even the Native Americans took land and people away from each other.
Likewise, the Aztec Indians of Mexico ravaged neighboring tribes, seeking human victims for sacrifice to their sun god. These victim tribes actually helped Hernando Cortez conquer the Aztecs.
Black Africans sold other black Africans to white slave traders. Black tribes in Africa regularly attack and terrorize other black tribes even today.
White nations in Europe have waged wars and enslaved each other for centuries. One look at Greece , Rome, Germany, France, England, Spain, and many others will prove this fact. I dare anyone to think of a nation that was never racist and never killed anyone in conquest. I am not excusing the sins of racism ; rather, I am pointing out the truth. We live in a sinful world, and bad things happen to everybody. Racism is found in every race and nation – regardless of Christian religion.
Christianity, on the other hand, is not the cause of racism; instead , it is the cure for racism. One may mention Pope Alexander IV ‘s Papal Bull “ Inter Caetera ” as proof of “ Christian racism.” Simply put, it is not. First, remember , what the Pope said in his Bull was not Scripture. Second , the Popes in those days often used Christianity as a guise for political motives (which is not Biblical) and this Pope was no different.
It is not up to Christians to build Christ’s kingdom.
As Jesus notes, “ ...’My kingdom is not of this world: if My kingdom were of this world , then would My servants fight , ...” (John 18:36) Christ’s kingdom will be built by Christ Himself , and it will be a place for Christians of all nations and races , “ …: for Thou wast slain , and hast redeemed us to God by Thy blood out of every kindred , and tongue , and people , and nation;” (Revelation 5:9) Jesus affirms that His salvation is open to everybody , “ For God so loved the world , that He gave His only begotten Son , that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish , but have everlasting life .” (John 3:16) Again , Jesus says , “ And I say unto you, That many shall come from the east and west , and shall sit down with Abraham , and Isaac , and Jacob , in the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 8:11) The Bible (Christianity) actually condemns racism , “ If ye fulfill the royal law according to the Scripture , ‘ Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself ‘, ye do well : But if ye have respect to persons , ye commit sin , ...” (James 2:8-9) Jesus further warns , “ Judge not , and ye shall not be judged : condemn not , and ye shall not be condemned : forgive , and ye shall be forgiven :” (Luke 6:37) God’s Word commands us to love one another ( see Matthew 22: 39) and to even love our enemies ( see Matthew 5:44). Jesus repeatedly tells us that who we are to love and care about has nothing to do with race , or anything else . How then can Christianity be accused with racism ?
In light of these facts, we find that from both a secular and Christian standpoint, racism is a “ people ” issue, not a Christian issue . Christian or not, racist individuals need to repent for their sin ( racism is not Biblical); however, God and His Word have nothing to apologize for. People cause racism; Christianity cures it.
As an aside, I find it amusing that a supposed anti-racist is making racist comments. He mentions , “ ...the long history of racist abuse that arrived with European colonists .” (Singh , B5)
Was it just European immigrants who were racist? Again , he says , “Is it even possible to decouple religion from American racism?” (Singh , B5) and , “ … there’s nothing ‘past’ about American racism ...” (Singh , B5) So , Americans are a brand of racism? Further, he comments, “… in imposing white Christian nationalism.” (Singh , B6) and once more , “… rooting out white supremacy and American exceptionalism… ” (Singh , B6) Last I checked, no one has been denied a job or other amenity because of their race in America. Also, what about the other race supremacists? Are they not just as disgraceful as white supremacists? Why is white supremacy exclusively scrutinized? An anti-racist would be assumed to not concern himself with ‘color’ or ‘nationality’ (especially one in particular) in his quest to make all races equal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.