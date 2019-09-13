The first touchstone by which we can separate the symbolic from the literal is our knowledge of our Creator’s respect for our freedom. Since God respects our freedom of choice, He would never impose the truth through the power of the miraculous. Therefore, whenever a sign or a prophecy implies deviation from the basic laws of nature, whenever it involves drama, glamour, or earthly glory directly or evidently associated with the Advent of a Messenger, then it should be regarded as symbolic, not literal.
The whole scheme of creation indicates that we must discern the truth through our inner—not outer—eyes, through insight, no eyesight. As the material world is governed by certain universal laws, so is the spiritual world. These laws stand unchanged, immutable. One of these laws is God’s unchanging purpose for man.
God has established, through His Messengers, an enduring covenant with us, one which delineates His relationship with us. The covenant states that the Creator will provide us with both freedom of choice and knowledge of right and wrong—knowledge of that which leads to loftiness or abasement, to delight or despair. Then the joining of freedom and knowledge gives rise to responsibility. God grants us the first two; the last He leaves up to us.
Our Creator informs us that we are His most noble creation—“the essence of His light”—that He has granted us many gifts, among them the gift of knowledge, which He has crowned with still another gift, namely the knowledge of His own Wish for us. It is becoming that we harmonize our wish with His, for He is the source of all perfections, the end of all aspirations. Since our essence is patterned after His, that which will lead us towards Him is the harmonizing of our self with His. Because we are so noble, indeed the most exalted he has ever fashioned, He wishes for us the dignity of directing the course of our own destiny. We may wish to accept His Message and His Messengers or to reject them. We have the privilege of moving towards Him or moving away from Him.
This covenant stands unchanged, eternal. It manifests God’s plan of creation; it reflects “the unchanging nature of His Purpose” (Heb. 6:17 NIV).
Anything that would alter our relationship with God would also violate the terms of this eternal agreement. It would certainly be against the terms of the covenant to crush our cherished freedom by miraculous means, by imposing upon us an array of dazzling or dramatic events—events which would so dumbfound us as to allow no choice but absolute servitude, reducing faith and freedom to utter fear.
In the words of Bahá’u’lláh:
They have even failed to perceive that were the signs of the Manifestation of God in every age to appear in the visible realm in accordance with the text of established traditions, none could possibly deny or turn away, nor would the blessed be distinguished from the miserable, and the transgressor from the God-fearing. Judge fairly: Were the prophecies recorded in the Gospel to be literally fulfilled; were Jesus, Son of Mary, accompanied by angels, to descend from the visible heaven upon the clouds; who would dare to disbelieve, who would dare to reject the truth, and wax disdainful? Nay, such consternation would immediately seize all the dwellers of the earth that no soul would feel able to utter a word, much less to reject or accept the truth.
And in the words of the Báb:
…it is incumbent upon a lowly servant to acquiesce to whatever proof God hath appointed, and not to follow his own idle fancy. If the wishes of the people were to be gratified not a single disbeliever would remain on earth. For once the Apostle of God had fulfilled the wishes of the people they would unhesitatingly have embraced His Faith. May God save thee, shouldst thou seek any evidence according to thy selfish desire; rather it behooveth thee to uphold the unfailing proof which God hath appointed. The object of thy belief in God is but to secure His good-pleasure. How then dost thou seek as a proof of thy faith a thing which hath been and is contrary to His good-pleasure?
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í faith stop by the Show Low library.
