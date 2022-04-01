But God
Our nation needs an old time tent revival where sinners cry out to God, repent, and get saved. Is this too religiously fundamental for you, or, is it even offensive? Maybe you think that you’re more sophisticated than to put yourself in that kind of charged environment?
Well, I can’t blame you. At first glance, a tent revival seems unreasonable, even foolish with preachers belting out fiery sermons and attenders getting worked up into emotional conversions. Yet, there’s something there that speaks to our human condition.
Given the divided and angry state of our nation, a revival is something to consider.
We’ve had some great, American revivals: the Charles Finney revival of 1835-1855; D.L. Moody’s revival after the Civil War; the Azusa Street revival of 1904 in L.A.; then Billy Graham’s crusade ministry starting in 1949 at the Los Angeles coliseum, and the charismatic revival coming out of the turbulent 1960’s. Thousands came to saving faith in Christ through these revivals, and their lives improved. They came back to what really matters, and they stabilized our nation at times of great agitation and unrest.
But, revival is not just for our time. Revival fire has come down through human history. Of particular note are the biblical revivals. When King Solomon had finished building the temple, he receive the word of the LORD; “(If) My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chron.7.14). These words from the LORD God to the people Israel are necessaryfor us today.
It’s time to get serious with ourselves. It’s time to open our eyes and realize that wickedness is consuming our nation. It’s not just abortion on demand, which gets the most attention, but it’s raging lawlessness in our cities; it’s trafficking in children by the elite for vile purposes; it’s epidemic substance abuse of drugs and alcohol; it’s more and more violent sports, movies and video games. What’s wrong with us? Can’t we differentiate any more between good and evil? Are we to follow Jeffrey Epstein’s fornications into rack and ruin?
The prophet Isaiah writes: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness...” (Isa.5.20).
We need revival, and more than revival, we need “transformation.” The Bible tells us “do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect” (Rom.12.2). Too often we get “revived” to what we were before, but we are not “transformed,” and given time, we fall back again into wickedness.
We need to be “born again.” That’s what Jesus taught us (John 3.3). The old man needs to die, and the new man needs to be born into the life of righteousness. The evangelist preaches, “Therefore if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come” (2 Cor.5.17). The main reason people scoff at tent revivals is because they realize that under the tent they have to die to self and be born again. It’s the giving up of the old life and its sin that offends the hearer.
It’s the battle of the wills. “Not my will, but Thine be done.” Jesus taught us that by word and example (Matt.6.10; Luke 22.42).
What is the will of God? “This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom
He has sent” (John 6.29). Not only do we “believe” in Jesus, but God’s will is that we become like Him (John 13.34; 1 Cor.11.1; 1 Pt.2.21; 1 Jn.2.6). This can only happen when we’re filled with the Holy Spirit, and it’s a promise: “He (God) will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever, that is the Spirit truth, whom the world cannot receive because it does not...know Him...” (John 14.16,17). “What shall we do? ‘Repent, and let each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit’” (Acts 2.38).
When people come out of the world and present themselves to a spiritual environment under the revival tent, they make themselves available to God’s transforming grace. Then revival can take place, and a people can be delivered and healed from their sin. Only then will the human race become good.
“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, in not from the Father, but is from the world. And the world is passing away, and also its lists; but the one who does the will of God abides forever” (1 Jn.2.16-17).
