St. Catherine

Giovanni Battista Tiepolo painted this image of St. Catherine of Siena ca. 1746.

 Art History Museum, Vienna, Austria

Catherine of Siena: an international political figure, a feminist hero and a doctor of the church. To get a more accurate view of Catherine, imagine a scruffy, not-so-respectable version of Saint Mother Teresa. Catherine was not a nun, however, but a member of the Dominican Third Order.

Her public influence reached great heights because of her evident holiness, her membership in the Dominican Third Order, and the deep impression she made on the pope. She worked tirelessly for the crusade against the Turks and for peace between Florence and the pope.

Jean Lee holds an M.A. and a Doctorate of Ministry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.