Abbess, artist, author, composer, mystic, pharmacist, poet, preacher, theologian — where to begin in describing this remarkable woman?
When Hildegard was 18, she became a Benedictine nun at the Monastery of Saint Disibodenberg. She wrote books and more than 300 letters to people who sought her advice; she also composed short works on medicine and physiology, and sought advice from contemporaries such as Saint Bernard of Clairvaux.
Hildegard was ordered by her confessor to write down the visions that she had received since the age of three. Hildegard’s visions caused her to see humans as “living sparks” of God’s love, coming from God as daylight comes from the sun. Sin destroyed the original harmony of creation; Christ’s redeeming death and resurrection opened up new possibilities. Virtuous living reduces the estrangement from God and others that sin causes. Like all mystics, Hildegard saw the harmony of God’s creation and the place of women and men in that.
Reflection:
During his papacy, Pope Benedict XVI said, “Let us always invoke the Holy Spirit, so that he may inspire in the Church holy and courageous women like Saint Hildegard of Bingen who, developing the gifts they have received from God, make their own special and valuable contribution to the spiritual development of our communities and of the Church in our time.”
Jean Lee holds a Masters and a Doctorate of Divinity.
