St Hildegard

This line engraving by W. Marshall depicts St. Hildegard of Bingen. It was created in 1642.

 Wellcome Library, London

Abbess, artist, author, composer, mystic, pharmacist, poet, preacher, theologian — where to begin in describing this remarkable woman?

When Hildegard was 18, she became a Benedictine nun at the Monastery of Saint Disibodenberg. She wrote books and more than 300 letters to people who sought her advice; she also composed short works on medicine and physiology, and sought advice from contemporaries such as Saint Bernard of Clairvaux.

