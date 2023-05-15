Margaret of Cortona painting
Giovanni Battista Piazzetta created this painting of St. Margaret of Cortona in 1737.

Margaret of Cortona was born in 1247 of farming parents in Laviano, Tuscany. Her mother died when Margaret was 7; life with her stepmother was so difficult that Margaret moved out. For nine years she lived with a man named Arsenio, though they were not married, and she bore him a son. In those years, she had doubts about her situation. Somewhat like St. Augustine, she prayed for purity — but not just yet.

One day she was waiting for Arsenio and was instead met by his dog. The animal led Margaret into the forest where she found Arsenio murdered. This crime shocked Margaret into a life of penance. She and her son returned to Laviano, where she was not well received by her stepmother. They then went to Cortona, where her son eventually became a friar.

Jean Lee holds an M.A. and a Doctorate of Ministry.

