Hearing tales of missionary work in Louisiana as a little girl, Rose’s ambition was to go to America and work among the Native Americans. At 49, she thought this would be her work.
“In her first decade in America (early 1800s), Mother Duchesne suffered practically every hardship the frontier had to offer, except the threat of Indian massacre — poor lodging, shortages of food, drinking water, fuel and money, forest fires and blazing chimneys, the vagaries of the Missouri climate, cramped living quarters and the privation of all privacy, and the crude manners of children reared in rough surroundings and with only the slightest training in courtesy.” (Louise Callan, R.S.C.J., Philippine Duchesne)
Reflection:
Divine grace channeled Mother Duchesne’s iron will and determination into humility and selflessness, and to a desire not to be made superior. Still, even saints can get involved in silly situations. In an argument with her over a minor change in the sanctuary, a priest threatened to remove the tabernacle. She patiently let herself be criticized by younger nuns for not being progressive enough. For 31 years, she hewed to the line of a dauntless love and an unshakable observance of her religious vows.
Jean Lee holds an M.A. and a Doctorate of Ministry.
