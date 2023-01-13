william-carter-church

St. Andrew’s and Blessed George Haydock’s Catholic Church is shown in Cottam, Lancashire, United Kingdom. Blessed William Carter was one of its companions.

William Carter entered the printing business at an early age. For many years he served as apprentice to well-known Catholic printers. He offended England’s public officials by publishing works that aimed to keep Catholics firm in their faith and even served a prison sentence for doing so. While in prison William suffered torture and learned of his wife’s death.

He was eventually charged with printing and publishing the “Treatise of Schisme,” which allegedly incited violence by Catholics and which was said to have been written by a traitor and addressed to traitors. While William calmly placed his trust in God, the jury met for only 15 minutes before reaching a verdict of guilty. William, who made his final confession to a priest who was being tried alongside him, was hanged, drawn and quartered the following day of Jan. 11, 1584.

