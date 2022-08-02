The founder of the Jesuits, Saint Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556) was on his way to military fame and fortune when a cannon ball shattered his leg. Because there were no books of romance on hand during his convalescence, Ignatius whiled away the time reading a life of Christ and lives of the saints.
Ignatius began to imagine the life of Christ as he prayed, picturing the scenes. He began to think that people like St. Francis were braver than the bravest soldiers he knew. His conscience was deeply touched, and a long, painful turning to Christ began. After a year of prayer and conversion Ignatius began to write down material that later became his greatest work, the Spiritual Exercises.
Ignatius was a true mystic. He centered his spiritual life on what he believed were the essential foundations of Christianity — the Trinity, Christ, the Eucharist. His spirituality is expressed in the Jesuit motto, Ad majorem Dei gloriam, “For the greater glory of God.”
Reflection: Luther nailed his theses to the church door at Wittenberg in 1517. Seventeen years later, Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society that was to play so prominent a part in the Catholic Reformation. He was an implacable foe of Protestantism. Yet the seeds of ecumenism may be found in his words and practice of Christian hospitality.
