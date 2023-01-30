St. Blaise

This painting of St. Blaise healing a boy is in the church dedicated to him at Valff, in Alsace, France. It was painted ca. 1740.

 Ralph Hammann/Wikimedia Commons

According to tradition, Blaise had been a doctor before he was ordained a priest. He became the bishop of Sebaste (now in central Turkey). Blaise was a good bishop, working hard to encourage the spiritual and physical health of his people. He was martyred in his episcopal city of Sebastea, Armenia, in 316. The legendary Acts of St. Blaise were written 400 years later.

One legend says that while Blaise was in prison, a mother brought him her small boy, who was choking on a fish bone stuck in his throat. Blaise prayed over the child, and he was healed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.