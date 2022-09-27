st mike etc

A detail from the east window of Ballinasloe St. Michael’s Church shows the archangels Michael, from left, Gabriel, Raphael and an angel blowing the last trumpet. The stained glass was made by Frederick Settle Barff in the 19th century.

 Andreas F. Borchert/Wikimedia commons

Angels — messengers from God — appear frequently in Scripture. Michael appears in Daniel’s vision as “the great prince” who defends Israel against its enemies; in the Book of Revelation, he leads God’s armies to final victory over the forces of evil.

Gabriel also makes an appearance in Daniel’s visions, announcing Michael’s role in God’s plan. His best-known appearance is an encounter with Mary, who consents to bear the Messiah.

