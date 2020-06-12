From Romans 3:23 New King James Version (NKJV), we read
“...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God...”
In the Amplified Bible (AMP) translation, we also read,”...since all
have sinned and
continually
fall short of the glory of God...”
And finally, in the The Voice (VOICE), it reads,”You see, all have
sinned, and all their
futile attempts
to reach God in His glory fail.”
In Romans 6:23 New Matthew Bible (NMB) — only one translation!
- we read, “For the reward (or, “wages”) of sin is death,
but eternal life is the gift of God through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
And, also, in Romans 8:1 (AMP), it also reads,”Therefore there is
now no condemnation [no guilty verdict, no punishment] for those
who are in Christ Jesus [who believe in Him as (their) personal
Lord and Savior].”
Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “salvation” as, deliverance
from the power and effects of sin or, preservation from destruction
or failure or, deliverance from danger or difficulty or, rescue!
Many people talk about “salvation” (not in the ‘religious’ context of
the word) but as sometimes in terms of, “I was saved from myself”
or “My AA meetings were my salvation” or even, “My ‘eventual’
spouse was my salvation”.
But, even in the M-W definition, it comes
pretty close
to the
biblical definition of salvation like, deliverance from the power and
effects of sin or, preservation from destruction or deliverance or,
rescue!
Does that sound slightly ‘familiar’ to the first three Scripture verses
I started this ‘sermon’ article out with?
Deliverance (or “rescue”) from the power and effects of sin and
then “preservation from DESTRUCTION” meaning, everlasting separation from God — in Hell (or Hades)!
As one commentary puts its, succinctly, “Broadly speaking, one might say that SALVATION is the overriding theme of the entire Bible!”
I would propose to you all, that since almost the beginning of time — in this
“world”! — since Adam and Eve first disobeyed and rebelled against God’s command to “not eat the apple!”, that sin, like a virus(!) — or, an “addiction” — has made its way down through mankind, unchecked (without a “vaccine”!) and worsened over time until...
One Christmas morn’, a “Savior” was born, to bring peace and joy and God’s unconditional love to mankind but...
Despite His ministries, His miracles, His healings, and probably His most important part of His three year ministry on this earth (besides His ‘recorded’ teachings within the Bible!), was to be an ‘example’ for us all who would follow in His footsteps to in the righteousness and holiness of His Father — Our Lord God Almighty!
His (Jesus Christ) ONE very important and overriding “mission”, by His coming into this world, WAS TO DIE FOR THE SINS OF MANKIND AND “RESTORE” FELLOWSHIP (A “RIGHT” RELATIONSHIP) BETWEEN MANKIND AND HIS HOLY FATHER!
I have often told my congregation that because Jesus Christ was “God incarnate” — God came to earth in the form of man — that Jesus COULD HAVE COME DOWN from the cross(!) and said, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” for the ridicule, the mocking, the TORTURE (see, “The Passion of the Christ” — a very good movie but, not to be seen every week!) from his “captors” and then start “zapping” them all with “Star Wars”-type laser beams(!) from his fingertips and continued on his “ministry” on this earth.
But, that was NOT his ‘primary’ mission from His Father (GOD)! His
ultimate mission, by coming to earth, was to take away the “sins of the world” upon HIS SHOULDERS, so from that point on, to the present day...
That whoever would BELIEVE that he was the SON OF GOD, by faith (Hebrews 11:1), that his SHED BLOOD PAID THE ULTIMATE PENALTY FOR OUR SINS and, most importantly...
That by “paying the price” for our sins, before God, he OFFERED the opportunity for everyone, “Jew-to-Greek”, DROWNING IN SIN or, just trying to live a “good life”, to have “GUARANTEED” EVERLASTING LIFE — IN HEAVEN!
As the bible states, our (ULTIMATE) citizenship (or, homeland) is in heaven (Philippians 3:20 NKJV) where Jesus LIVES TODAY at the right hand of the FATHER! And because, when we accept Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior, our spirit (our soul, our essence, what makes us WHO WE ARE) are now ‘connected’ to our living Savior, who resides in Heaven. We NOW have a brand new spirit, a new mindset, a NEW LIFE on which we base all of our life, decision-making, morals, ethics, and VERY BEING ON! (Galatians 2:20, 2 Corinthian 5:17).
And, as well, we will develop a “burning” desire to serve Him, to give HIM, all the glory, honor and praise, by our actions, our words (or “speech”) and good works and attitude!
This is the “salvation” that Jesus brought to mankind, by deliberating dying on THE CROSS, and fulfilling HIS “MISSION”, directly from the Father, and offering mankind, “salvation” — Eternal Life! — after our ‘brief’ life in this world ends.
And, as well, we have FREEDOM from a sinful “nature”, a new “outlook” on life — directly from HEAVEN! AND, most importantly, we now have ETERNAL LIFE AND FELLOWSHIP WITH OUR HEAVENLY FATHER, who “created” all of us, for fellowship, WITH HIM, long BEFORE TIME BEGAN! And that, my friend, in a ‘nutshell’, is the true meaning of SALVATION!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.