Shepherd of the Mountains

Rev. Steven J. Resner, from left, circuit visitor, Rev. David Kaiser and Rev. Brian Crane are shown.

 Courtesy of Linda Gilbertson

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Pinetop welcomes the Rev. David Kaiser as vacancy pastor.

Kaiser was officially installed on Saturday. Kaiser recently moved from Tucson to serve the flock at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, located on Penrod Lane.

