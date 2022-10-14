Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Pinetop welcomes the Rev. David Kaiser as vacancy pastor.
Kaiser was officially installed on Saturday. Kaiser recently moved from Tucson to serve the flock at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, located on Penrod Lane.
Kaiser was born and raised in Milwaukee in a Lutheran church Missouri synod home. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor’s degree in architectural studies and joined his father’s firm, and was involved in electrical contracting for 24 years. He married his wife, Chris, in 1976 and has one son.
Kaiser came late to the ministry at the age of 47 and graduated from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois, earning a Master of Divinity degree. He served as senior pastor at Grace Community Church in North Canton, Ohio, for seven years, the last three of those years serving as a dual parish pastor of Grace and Edgehill Community Church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Kaiser attended Concordia Theological Seminary, and in 2009 he accepted the call to be the pastor at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Watonga, Oklahoma. He spent eight years as senior pastor at Mount Calvary before retiring in 2017 and moving his family to Tucson. Since then, he has been called as a vacancy pastor in several Lutheran churches in the Tucson area.
Kaiser temporarily replaces Rev. Daniel Warner, who accepted a call to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
