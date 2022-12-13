There are many ways to miss Christmas: Distractions, ignorance, pride, indifference, apathy, religious ritual, idolatry, familiarity, to name only a few. But behind all of these reasons is unbelief. Many people simply refuse to believe in Jesus Christ.
Perhaps the saddest of all the people who missed Christmas were the people of Nazareth. When Jesus returned to Nazareth, He was unlike any other child. He spent 30 years of His life in Nazareth, yet the residents failed to recognize Him.
Familiarity is a deadly thing. Over-familiarity strangles conviction. When you hear something many times without doing anything about it, familiarity can breed contempt.
The Romans also missed Christmas. They worshipped a multitude of gods, and the pinnacle of their worship was emperor worship. So in the midst of their Pagan idolatry they missed Christmas.
The world today is full of people who worship their own gods. They don’t worship idols like they did at the time of Christ, but we still have idols and gods. Some people worship money, or sex, or cars, boats, and houses. Some worship power. Those are the Pagan gods of today — the 21st century idols.
The religious also missed Christmas. The mass of people in Jerusalem missed Christmas. The birth of Christ took place only a few miles away. It fulfilled all of their dreams and hopes but they missed it. Why did they miss it? Religion. They were so busy with rituals of their religion that they missed the reality of His birth.
Religion will condemn a soul faster than anything if it is anything less than true worship of the true God. A false religious system gives a person a place to hide — a place where he can mask his spirituality. People steeped in various cults talk about God, Christ, and Scriptures. But they don’t know Christ. They are lost in the midst of religion. So the people of Jerusalem missed Christmas while they were being religious.
The priests and scribes missed Christmas because of their indifference. They simply did not care. They had all the facts, but they did not need a Messiah. Why? Because they were self-righteous — they saw themselves as perfect keepers of the law.
Many people today miss Christmas because they don’t realize they are sinners. Consequently, they ignore Christ. They don’t show any interest in the Savior because they do not understand their need to be saved. They do not understand that “the wages of sin is death” (Ro.6.23) — that sin plummets people into an eternal hell. Consequently, they ignore the remedy because they don’t even know they have the disease.
Herod was the king of the land, yet he would not worship Jesus Christ because he was afraid. Matter of fact, Herod’s fear could be described as total panic.
Today people are fearful of giving up their own plans, priorities, values, and morals. They don’t want to come to Christ because He will cramp their style — He will lay claim on their lives.
The first person to miss Christmas, however, was the innkeeper. He was unable to take in Mary and Joseph because he had no room for them. He was apparently indifferent to their circumstance. There is no indication from Scripture he tried to assist them in any other way. Many people are like the innkeeper. They’re busy with other things.
People miss Christ at Christmastime because He is crowded out by a world that dictates what they should think, do, and buy. Like the innkeeper, people today are preoccupied. The innkeeper did not know anything about the baby Mary gave birth to, and neither do they. They don’t know who Christ is, and they do not know why He came. Instead, they are ignorantly preoccupied with the mundane and the meaningless. How sad it is that so many people live their lives in pursuit of such, only to wake up one day in eternity without God.
If you receive the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in His name, you will not miss Christmas. It can happen today and it is between you and God. (Ro.10.8-11; I Co.6.1-2).
