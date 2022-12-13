There are many ways to miss Christmas: Distractions, ignorance, pride, indifference, apathy, religious ritual, idolatry, familiarity, to name only a few. But behind all of these reasons is unbelief. Many people simply refuse to believe in Jesus Christ.

Perhaps the saddest of all the people who missed Christmas were the people of Nazareth. When Jesus returned to Nazareth, He was unlike any other child. He spent 30 years of His life in Nazareth, yet the residents failed to recognize Him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.