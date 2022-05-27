The following verses are the light of guidance for understanding the Scriptures. Without allowing this light to shed its splendors on the Word of God, we will be groping in darkness:
It is the Spirit which gives life...The things which I have told you are spiritual... Christ (John 6:63)
This is what we speak...expressing spiritual truths in spiritual words. I Corinthians 2:13
Let us examine the supreme powers and potentials that lie hidden in the preceding pronouncements. Let us see what difference these would make if their message had been heeded by Christians. Why do you think the followers of Jesus—about two billion of them—have been divided into more than 20,000 sects and denominations?
Take the example of baptism. Someone said, “We must baptize by immersion,” another said, “No, by sprinkling,” and yet another said, “I don’t think we need to do any of this.” And so each of them went his way and started his own church!
Now suppose those dissenting believers had looked at the spirit of the Scriptures instead of focusing on the letters. How would they have behaved? They would have declared, “What really matters is loving Jesus and one another. It doesn’t really matter how or if one is baptized.” They would have known that the ceremony of baptism is only a process, a symbol of spiritual purity. You may baptize yourself every day of your life, and it would not do you any good if you carried grudges against your neighbor or deception and lust in your heart.
History testifies that the dissenters and dividers have always done their destructive work in the dark closet of literal thinking and imagining. They have failed to realize that it is “the spirit” that bestows life, unity, and harmony, and that “the letters” breed only death and destruction (II Cor. 3:6).
Our Creator teaches us throughout the Scriptures that we must be spirit-minded, not letter-minded. We must focus on the big picture, not simply the words and letters. For the spirit is always bigger than the words and letters. To see the beauty of the Bride, we must pass through the veil of metaphors and symbols to discover the underlying truths.
As St. Paul teaches us, not only are the truths of the Scriptures spiritual, the words that contain the truths are also spiritual. The implication of his pronouncement is clear: To discern the Word of God, we must wear “spiritual glasses.” Only then can we see their true meaning. There is no verse in the Bible that contradicts St. Paul’s teaching, not a single verse that says the Scriptures express “literal truths in literal words.” Why then do so many Bible interpreters pride themselves in being literal? Why do so many people openly disobey the Bible? This is a great mystery that should be carefully explored. Consider these two reasons among others:
• It is easier to be literal. It does not take much imagination.
• Literal thinking gives credibility to one’s belief.
Which would most people prefer?
• A Savior who comes quietly as a thief, who looks like “the neighbor next door,” who eats food and gets sick, and appears lonely and helpless?
• Or a Savior who comes with might and majesty, who is surrounded by angels, and takes care of His enemies with the force and speed of lightening. Which Savior would you choose?
