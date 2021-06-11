St. Rita Catholic Church in Show Low will host a parish mission with a visiting priest presenting a mission theme of the Limitless Mercy of Our Loving God.
The Rev. William Casey, a member of the Fathers of Mercy since 1986, will host the program that will challenge parishioners to make a stronger and deeper personal commitment to Christ and his church.
Topics of discussion will include:\
• The Biblical and historical foundations of Catholic worship
• The holy sacrifice of the Mass and the Eucharist
• The power and priority of prayer
• The Divine Mercy and the necessity of repetence
• The Catholic Church and the challenges we face today
The parish mission will be held at 6 p.m. from June 21-24 at St. Rita, 1400 E. Owens St. in Show Low. For more information, call 928-537-2543.
Casey graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia in 1979 and was an officer in the US Army. He gave up his military career to study for the priesthood. Casey entered the Congregation of the Fathers of Mercy in 1986.
