St. Rita's Parish Mission "The Family in Christ" with Rev. Fr. Anthony Dimpka STD will be held at 6 p.m. July 29 through Aug. 1. Monday through Wednesday is the exposition with talk and Thursday Mass.
Rev. Father Anthony Dimpka, Doctor of Sacred Theology (STD) Professor of Dogmatic and Systematic Theology at "Seat of the Regional Wisdom Seminary" in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Fr. Dimpka is also a member of the Nigerian Theological Commission. He is widely published and has lectured in Europe and the US.
