As stated, God tests us in many ways and at many times, but especially through His Messengers and at the dawn of new dispensations. Let us now see specifically how He does this.
A most common way God puts us to the test is by speaking to us through parables, metaphors, allegories, or symbols. The symbolic words are trying words; they test our sincerity, purity of motives, and receptivity to the divine call. They separate those who use their supreme gift of reason to recognize the truth, and those who use it to rationalize their rejection. Bahá’u’lláh declares:
Know verily that the purpose underlying all these symbolic terms and abstruse allusions, which emanate from the Revealers of God’s holy Cause, hath been to test and prove the peoples of the world; that thereby the earth of the pure and illuminated hearts may be known from the perishable and barren soil. From time immemorial such hath been the way of God amidst His creatures, and to this testify the records of the sacred books.
And again: It is evident unto thee that the Birds of Heaven and Doves of Eternity speak a twofold language. One language, the outward language, is devoid of allusions, is unconcealed and unveiled; that it may be a guiding lamp and a beaconing light whereby wayfarers may attain the heights of holiness, and seekers may advance into the realm of eternal reunion…The other language is veiled and concealed, so that whatever lieth hidden in the heart of the malevolent may be made manifest and their innermost being be disclosed.
The recognition of every skill or proficiency requires special mediums or means of testing. Symbols constitute a most essential and fundamental means for measuring the seekers’ sensitivity to the sacred words, their openness to the interpretation offered by the new Messenger.Since a parable or symbol can be perceived in so many ways, the seeker has the privilege of finding in its obscure image something akin to his own perception of truth and in harmony with his own motives and desires, thereby projecting his own self into the unstructured, unbound, or ethereal reality. An open-minded seeker, once confronted with the fallacy of his thinking, immediately changes his perception, but a closed-minded seeker stands veiled by his fancies, suppositions, and prejudices.
Perceiving a symbolic truth is quite like perceiving a piece of abstract painting. Every soul derives from the unstructured reality that which it deserves or it can “bear.” The following words of Jesus are indeed illuminating:
The disciples went up to him and asked, ‘Why do you speak to them in parables?’ He replied, ‘It has been granted to you to know the secrets of the kingdom of Heaven; but to those others it has not been granted. For the man who has will be given more, till he has enough and to spare; and the man who has not will forfeit even what he has. That is why I speak to them in parables; for they look without seeing, and listen without hearing or understanding. Matthew 13:10-14 NEB See also Mark 4:10-12
As Jesus implies, the disciples had the capacity to discern “the mysteries of the kingdom of Heaven.” But what about the objectors and accusers—the blind in spirit? They did not deserve, “and it was not granted to them,” to discern the ethereal truths concealed within the mold of the symbols. Thus to those already rich in wisdom, to those willing to rise above their selfish concerns or immediate interests, new riches were given and new mysteries revealed: an opportunity to derive from every parable a fresh truth, an uplifting meaning with which to exalt their vision and enrich their wisdom. To those poor in wisdom and bound by conformity, to those unwilling to look beyond the boundaries of their bias—no new mysteries were revealed, no heavenly riches bestowed. Because of their closed-mindedness and hence their denial of divine truth, they were made even poorer: they lost even the little opportunity they had for edifying and uplifting their languished souls. Since the disciples were worthy and capable of grasping greater truths, Jesus sometimes explained to them in private the inner meaning of the parables:
With many such parables he would give them message, so far as they were able to receive it. He never spoke to them except in parables; but privately to his disciples he explained everything. Mark 4:33-34 NEB
The unreceptive were left to themselves to interpret the parables in their own way. If their hearts harbored evil, they saw and found something evil in the parable, something to object to, something with which to support and sustain their prejudices.
The following passage from the Qur’án further confirms and clarifies the words of Christ quoted earlier: He it is who hath sent down to thee “the Book.” Some of its signs are of themselves perspicuous [clear, lucid]:—these are the basis of the Book—and others are figurative. But they whose hearts are given to err, follow its figures, craving discord, craving an interpretation; yet none knoweth its interpretation but God. Qur’án 3:5
And again: Many will He mislead by such parables and many guide: but none will Hemislead thereby except the wicked... Qur’án 2:24
To conclude: The symbolic words of the Messengers bestow freedom upon the seekers of divine mysteries, the freedom to see or not to see, to be subdued by conformity and complacency or to rise above and beyond all barriers. They separate the open-minded from the obstinate, the liberal-minded from the literal-minded, the humble and the meek from the proud and the self-righteous (Matt. 13:30). They put people’s sincerity to the test, a test so taxing and severe that in the early days of the dawn of the new Revelations, only a few can successfully confront it. This is why “out of the many who are called,” so few are chosen (Matt. 20:16). They are chosen because they manifest motives that make them deserving of the rewards of recognition. In sum, the symbols aid every seeker to attain his due position in the scheme of human evolution.
