Here is one more guide—one that can never fail. We can consider a sign symbolic or non-symbolic simply on the authority or testimony of the new Messenger. But how do we know He is right? By studying His credentials; by putting His proofs to the most exacting tests of reason. To take the opposite course, namely to start with interpretation—deciding in advance which signs are symbolic, which signs literal—and pass one’s judgment on the basis of suppositions, before having examined the credentials (which constitute the ultimate proofs) is to deviate not only from the dictates of reason but the spirit and the letter of the Scriptures as well. Such a choice undoubtedly leads to the most perilous among all the pitfalls in the path of the search for truth, yet it is the most common. As stated we must use what God has established as the standard of truth, and not what we establish ourselves. We must obey the divine Commandment, and act as we are told: leave the interpretation of the mysteries (symbols) to the Redeemer:
Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait till the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of men’s hearts... I Corinthians 4:5 NIV
Let us go back a while to the time of the first Advent. Christ heals on the Sabbath. The Jews object, accusing Him of breaking one of the most exacting laws of Moses. They confront Him saying: “Why do you break the Sabbath? Why do you ignore or change that which is declared to be perfect? For ‘The law of the Lord is perfect’ (Psa. 19:7).” Jesus responds on His authority as the Savior, saying: “The Son of Man is the Lord of the Sabbath” (Luke 6:5). What Jesus is communicating is this: Don’t object to the divine Interpreter, for He is the authority on the law. (See also how Christ responded to those who objected to His changing the law of divorce and relaxing the prohibition on forbidden foods (Mark 10:4-6; 7:15.)
Now suppose the words of Christ were addressed to you. How would you respond? Would you keep on saying: “I know you are wrong, for the Law of the Lord is perfect; you cannot improve or change that which is already declared to be perfect”? Or would you say to yourself: “Before rejecting Him because of His radical interpretation of the law, I had better find out if He is indeed the Lord of the law; let me first examine His proofs and then pass judgment”?
Yes, once a savior establishes Himself beyond doubt to be the Savior, then no one has the right to object to His interpretation, even though His interpretation may radically differ from traditional or established ways or views. For He is the law and the Lord of the law. He is the truth and the Spirit of truth, and He cannot come short of the Glory of God, for He is the Glory of God. In the words of the Báb:
Were all the peoples of the world to testify unto a thing and were He to testify unto another, His testimony will be regarded as God’s testimony, while aught else but Him hath been and will ever be as naught; for it is through His might that a thing assumeth existence.
And again: Moreover, take ye good heed not to be reckoned among those of the past who were invested with knowledge, yet by reason of their learning waxed proud before God, the Transcendent, the Self-Subsisting, inasmuch as on that Day it is He Who is the AllKnowing, the Omniscient, the Source of all knowledge, far above such as are endued with learning; and it is He Who is the Potent, the All-Compelling, the Lord of power, in the face of those who wield power; and it is He Who is the Mighty, the Most August, the Most Glorious before such as display glory; and on that Day it is He Who is the Lofty, the All-Highest, the Source of exaltation, far above those who are elevated in rank; and it is He Who is the Almighty, the Source of glory and grandeur, far above the pomp of the mighty; and it is He Who is the Omnipotent, the Supreme Ruler, the Lord of judgment, transcending all such as are invested with authority; and it is He Who is the Generous, the Most Benevolent, the Essence of bounty, Who standeth supreme in the face of such as show benevolence; and it is He Who is the Ordainer and the Supreme Wielder of authority and power, inconceivably high above those who hold earthly dominion; and it is He Who is the Most Excellent, the Unsurpassed, the Pre-eminent in the face of every man of accomplishment.
It happens so often that someone hears about Bahá’u’lláh’s claim and then raises a question such as: “How could Bahá’u’lláh’s claim be true, when we know that at the time of the Second Advent the world must come to an end? It is obvious that the end has not yet come. We will all know if it ever does.” Thus a simple objection such as this terminates the search into a claim that covers more than a hundred volumes of knowledge and wisdom. This is how preconceived notions obscure the truth. This is how a Mary Magdalene (a peasant) and a Peter (a fisherman) find the truth, but Annas (the greatest Jewish scholar) and a Caiaphas (the greatest judge) fail flagrantly. This is the cloud every Redeemer must ride on. This is what led to the execution of John and Jesus, to the denial of Abraham, Noah, Moses, indeed, every Messenger of God.
And yet in spite of such a perfect record of failure, we continue walking in such a perilous path.
This is the most common mistake and the most blinding obstacle in the path of the seekers of truth. Yet the solution is so simple: all they need to do is to reverse the sequence, start with proof and end with interpretation; instead of starting with interpretation and then, because of outright rejection, never even getting to proofs.
In the following passage Bahá’u’lláh asks us not to allow little problems or questions to prevent us from attaining the ocean of divine Knowledge. Here we see Bahá’u’lláh speaking with the same authority as Christ did. We see the same powers manifested in His words.
O thou who hast fixed thy gaze upon My countenance! Say: O ye heedless ones! By reason of a droplet ye have deprived yourselves of the ocean of heavenly verses and for the sake of an insignificant atom ye have shut yourselves out from the splendors of the Day-Star of Truth. Who else but Bahá hath the power to speak forth before the face of mankind? Judge ye fairly and be not of the unjust. Through Him the oceans have surged, the mysteries have been divulged and the trees have lifted up their voices exclaiming: The kingdoms of earth and heaven are God’s, the Revealer of signs, the Fountainhead of clear tokens.
