We should realize that the tests are for our good. First, by separating us into grades, they allow justice to prevail; second, they allow and encourage the best in us to unfold; and third, they make us aware of our weakness and inadequacies; they awaken us, warn us, and stir us into action. For unless proved wanting, weak, or incapable, our egos may grow untamed and unchecked to the crest of egotism and haughtiness. In spite of emptiness and impurity, we may go on deceiving ourselves, pretending purity, power, and nobility.
If we attune ourselves to divine Wisdom, tests and trials, instead of weakening, will strengthen us, instead of demeaning, will edify us. They will teach us patience, trust, and endurance. In the words of Bahá’u’lláh:
Such things [tests] take place only that the souls of men may develop and be delivered from the prison-cage of self and desire. Otherwise, that ideal King hath, throughout eternity, been in His Essence independent of the comprehension of all beings, and will continue, for ever, in His own Being to be exalted above the adoration of every soul. A single breeze of His affluence doth suffice to adorn all mankind with the robe of wealth; and one drop out of the ocean of His bountiful grace is enough to confer upon all beings the glory of everlasting life. But inasmuch as the divine Purpose hath decreed that the true should be known from the false, and the sun from the shadow, He hath, therefore, in every season sent down upon mankind the showers of tests from His realm of glory.
God’s Saviors, a Means of Testing:
One way God tests us is through His Saviors. Jesus stood as a means of testing The child’s [Jesus’] father and mother were full of wonder at what was being said about him. Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, ‘This child is destined to be a sign which men reject; and you too shall be pierced to the heart. Many in Israel will stand or fall because of him, and thus the secret thoughts of many will be laid bare’ [emphasis added]. Luke 2:33-35 NEB
The Promised One of our age is also prophesied to serve as a means of testing:
So pass no premature judgment; wait until the Lord comes. For he will bring to light what darkness hides, and disclose men’s inward motives [emphasis added]... I Corinthians 4:5 NEB
The testing always reaches its most severe stage, its most trying moment, at the early days of the dawn of the new Messengers, when their Faith has gained no honor in the eyes of the masses, and may demand detachment from both the cares of the world and the criticism of the people.
According to Bahá’í beliefs, ours is such a time. For we are called upon to recognize the new Sun with a new name, risen from a new dawning point. To move against the tide of tradition and to sacrifice security of being in the majority is an awesome challenge. How we respond to this challenge is our test.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visitwww.bahai.org or call 1-800-228-6483, or for books regarding Bahá’í Faith stop by the Show Low library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.