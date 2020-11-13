In 1741, George Frederic Handel composed the “Messiah.” It’s one of the best known and treasured musical creations, and for 25 years the White Mountain Choral performed it at Christmas. Our thanks to Cynthia Jellison, who, for all those years faithfully served as our choral director.
This year, there’s no “Messiah,” or, at least the performance of Handel’s composition, but the resurrected Messiah lives! He lives in the hearts of those believers, who have proclaimed his wonderful salvation for 20 centuries and have given thanks.
Handel wrote: “But thanks, but thanks, thanks be to God ... who giveth us the victory, the victory, through our Lord Jesus Christ!”
With all the division and angry conflict in our nation right now, it’s time to remember the one who truly made America great: Jesus Christ. How can I say this? Because, like it or not, our nation was founded on Christian principles that came right out of God’s Bible. The founding fathers may not have all been doctrinally correct believers, but they certainly believed in the Christian God and feared him, who gives life, liberty and happiness.
The conflict we’re facing is not really about politics; it’s about Christianity.
There are those, who want us to be a Marxist nation. They want us to abandon God and our religious heritage and submit to a humanistic, communist rule.
But God has told us to “seek first his kingdom ...,” and Jesus Christ is the king (Matt.6.33; Rev.17.4). God in Christ has laid out the government that he wants, and He has made his will clear that “we should believe in him whom he has sent” (John 6.29). As we believe, so we act (James 1.22). Jesus taught us to pray, “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. ...” (Matt.6.10).
“But thanks, thanks, thanks be to God ... who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor.15.57)!
Thanksgiving is coming soon. What are we thankful for? Our Pilgrim forefathers were thankful for their small rough-hewn dwellings, for food to eat, for surviving in the new world, but most of all, they were for thankful for the freedom to worship God.
“... Choose for yourselves today whom you will serve ... but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24.15). Thanks be to God!
